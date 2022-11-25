ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs. Uruguay: Free World Cup stream, how to watch Ronaldo vs. Suárez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on Luis Suárez and Uruguay Monday as 2022 World Cup group stage play continues in Qatar Monday. The match will air on TV via FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can also watch World Cup soccer matches for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
In Brazil, Marielle Franco’s memory inspires the Black, feminist, LGBTQ+ cause against the extreme right

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Francia Márquez invited Anielle Franco to join her on stage at Auditorio Mayor in the Colombian capital of Bogotá. It was March 5, 2022, and Márquez was still a promising presidential candidate, but not yet victorious. However, her followers, like Anielle, felt she was already Colombia’s first female and Black president. Anielle had come all the way from Rio de Janeiro, in neighboring Brazil, to witness her campaign’s closing rally ahead of the primary election that would determine the presidential candidate from Colombia’s leftist coalition, Pacto Histórico. Weeks later, Márquez instead became front-runner, Gustavo Petro’s, running mate. And on June 19, she was elected vice president.
