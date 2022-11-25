Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs defeat Warhawks in empty Humphrey Coliseum
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
Starkville Daily News
Nicholas, Johnson of Vols chosen Class 5A All-Stars
It’s fitting that Starkville Academy Volunteer football players Charlie Nicholas and Wyatt Johnson get to be teammates one more time and put on the color blue. Both were selected to the Class 5A All-Star game and will represent the Vols on the Blue team. The game takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.
Starkville Daily News
OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Trey Petty
The Golden Wave entered the game having surrendered just 17 points at home in eight games. Tupelo had just two games all year where it gave up more than 10 points and Starkville was the only team that had scored two touchdowns when the two met in the regular season.
mageenews.com
The Golden Egg Returns to Starkville, And Southern Miss Is Back
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.
Starkville Daily News
MSU's Sharp wins SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Mississippi State’s center had one of his best games of the season on Thanksgiving night helping the Bulldogs to 24-22 win and got the trophy back to Starkville for the first time since Sharp’s first year on campus in 2019. The production on Thursday night earned him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the third time this year.
Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Starkville Daily News
Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Starkville Daily News
Holiday Bazaar at the Mill at MSU opens to public November 30th
Every year since 1972, Starkville has hosted a Holiday Bazaar, a market where citizens can shop for handmade products before the holidays. This year is no exception, with the Holiday Bazaar returning to Starkville on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, at the Mill at MSU. Starting at 10:00 a.m., Starkville residents will be able to stroll through the vendors’ booths and shop the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar.
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Where to find a storm shelter in Lafayette County, Miss.
OXFORD, Miss. — Officials in Lafayette County, Miss., want to make residents aware of storm shelter locations in the event of severe weather. Strong storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and potential tornadoes are expected to track through the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Here’s a list of storm...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
wcbi.com
Several county runoff elections scheduled for tomorrow, November 28
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters will head to the polls in several runoff elections Tuesday. Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided. There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties. A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County in tomorrow’s...
kicks96news.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Oxford Eagle
Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
wtva.com
Parade route posted for the 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo has posted several road closures ahead of the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade this Friday, December 2nd. The parade is set for 6-8 p.m. The street closures will begin at 4:00 pm on Friday,. They include:. • West Main Street. •...
