Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO