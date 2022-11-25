Shoppers pack Citadel Outlets for Black Friday shopping

Shoppers line up at Citadel Outlets in Commerce for Black Friday shopping 02:51

Holiday shopping is in full swing and there was no shortage of shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Thursday night ready to cash in on some promotions.

It's become an annual tradition, where shoppers shuffle into stores and try to score on the best deals.

"Being a shopaholic, Black Friday has been on my bucket list forever," Kylie Sells told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.

She is visiting from Australia and was thrilled with shopper euphoria by some of the deals she discovered.

"Oh my gosh, those 16 dollars ornaments, we would pay between $65-$70 in Australia. So to get them $16 and 30 percent off, I'm in heaven," Sells said.

Several stores, including the Disney store, opened early and customers jumped on the deals, including Wendy Dong and her son Mason.

"You know the feeling. It's very exciting to be buying stuff, gifts for the family," Wendy Dong said.

While inflation has certainly impacted the economy at the grocery store and gas stations, it isn't expected to slow down retail spending.

The National Retail Federation predicted an 8-percent increase in spending this year.

While in previous years there was a rush to get inside stores on Black Friday, this time around a lot of people are taking advantage of sales before and are doing it through online shopping.

Moreover, that's not slowing down the amount of people funneling through the Citadel Outlets, where employees are hoping keep crowds orderly and maintain a safe and peaceful environment for shoppers.