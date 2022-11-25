ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
MassLive.com

7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
People

Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'

Tom Brady is showing love for his oldest child and his favorite sport in a sweet Instagram post ahead of Thanksgiving Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days. The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice. "My Inspiration ❤️,"...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings

The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
NBC Sports

Will David Andrews really play vs. Bills? Patriots OL plans on it

David Andrews suffered a serious thigh injury in Week 11 that some believed would sideline him for most if not all of the regular season. But the New England Patriots center doesn't plan on missing more than one game. After sitting out the Patriots' Thanksgiving night loss to the Minnesota...
