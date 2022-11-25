Read full article on original website
2 local churches offering festive holiday events
Two Scottsdale churches have slated special events to stoke the holiday spirit. Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale is presenting an unusual event to celebrate the holidays – a Renaissance Yuletide Feaste. Recreating a typical royal holiday feast celebrated over 400 years ago, the event will be held at...
East Valley entertainers slate special holiday concert
An East Valley resident and her band will give a special concert Dec. 3 at the Musical Instrument Museum. Carmela Ramirez and her band, Carmela y Más, returns for the fourth time to the Phoenix theater for a family-friendly show entitled “A Latin Holiday Extravaganza.”. This concert will...
Old Town glitters as Scottsdazzle returns
Old Town is again aglow with holiday lights and a festive atmosphere as Scottsdazzle returns for its seventh year. Developed by the City of Scottsdale to bring the community together in a fun and magical way, this year’s calendar of holiday events is chockfull of 30 events – some of which are free and some also new.
Today is Museum Store Sunday
With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday now in the rearview mirror, museum stores in Scottsdale and across the nation are ready for their biggest shopping day of the year, Museum Store Sunday, which happens today. Two Scottsdale museums are among more than 1,800 around the world that are offering...
Ashler Hills Park likely to become reality next summer
Ashler Hills Park is a done deal. The Scottsdale Development Review Board unanimously gave final approval to the park’s aesthetics earlier this month, ending months of wrangling between the city and neighbors who opposed it. Residents of the nearby Las Piedras subdivision had opposed the park on the grounds...
1,545 apartments heading to Scottsdale
City Council last week cleared the way for two projects that will bring 1,545 new multifamily units to Scottsdale. Council on Nov. 21 approved by a 4-3 vote the rezoning for the Optima McDowell Mountain Village near the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. That project calls for 1,330...
Scottsdale native Kenny Dillingham introduced as ASU coach
Kenny Dillingham became emotional after his two-word initial statement Sunday morning at Sun Devil Stadium. “I’m home. This is literally home. Home,” Dillingham said before taking a brief pause to gather himself. “So, I say that because this place is special. This state is special. The people in this room are special.
