Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO