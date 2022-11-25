ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

1650thefan.com

11.29.22 – Metro basketball, swimming & diving matchups

In boys basketball, Waterloo East plays at Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus visits Jesup. In girls basketball, Waterloo West hosts Waterloo East and Waterloo Columbus is at home against Wapsie Valley. UPDATE: Cedar Falls’ boy/girl doubleheader at Mason City tonight has been postponed due to inclement weather forecast this evening....
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

Cedar Falls boys wrestling goes unbeaten at season-opening Metro Quad

The Metro high school wrestling teams got their season’s started last night at the annual Metro Quadrangular at Waterloo West high school. Cedar Falls went unbeaten, defeating West 66-12, Waterloo East 42-26 and Waterloo Columbus 54-22. Waterloo East went 2-1, Columbus finished 1-2 and Waterloo West was win-less.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

Late Sunday Night Cedar Falls Robbery Investigated

Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

