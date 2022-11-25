Read full article on original website
In boys basketball, Waterloo East plays at Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus visits Jesup. In girls basketball, Waterloo West hosts Waterloo East and Waterloo Columbus is at home against Wapsie Valley. UPDATE: Cedar Falls’ boy/girl doubleheader at Mason City tonight has been postponed due to inclement weather forecast this evening....
The Metro high school wrestling teams got their season’s started last night at the annual Metro Quadrangular at Waterloo West high school. Cedar Falls went unbeaten, defeating West 66-12, Waterloo East 42-26 and Waterloo Columbus 54-22. Waterloo East went 2-1, Columbus finished 1-2 and Waterloo West was win-less.
The metro High School wrestling teams are in action tonight for the annual Metro Quad. This year’s event is being held at Waterloo West. Cedar Falls, Waterloo West, Waterloo East and Waterloo Columbus will all compete. Prior to the meet, Waterloo West will honor wrestling icon Dan Gable. Gable...
Cedar Falls high school boys basketball coach Ryan Schultz recently joined The Fan to preview the Tigers upcoming 2022-23 season. Cole Bair is Program Director and hosts 'Cole & Company' from 5-6pm weekdays on 1650 - 102.3 The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @realcolebair.
Presented by Hawkeye Audio/Video in Cedar Falls, ‘Fan Frenzy’ is coming up on Monday, December 5th at Dad’s Pub in Waterloo. Qualifying for ‘Fan Frenzy’ with the daily keyword heard on-air In the week between the end of ‘Pigskin Pick Em’ and ‘Fan Frenzy’ on...
Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.
