Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
WWE Raw Results (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
Mickie James Confirms Passing Of Her Brother And Niece
As eventful as the world of professional wrestling can be at times, there's a real world out there, where things can turn tragic, quickly. And that was the case this past weekend for Mickie James, who lost at least two family members in a tragic accident. The Impact Knockout took...
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
Former WCW Star Comments On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW
One former WCW star thinks Jeff Jarrett can bring "a treasure trove of knowledge" to the AEW locker room and still perform near the top of his game. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, former WCW wrestler Crowbar said that Jarrett's recent signing with AEW can help the entire locker room.
Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' For Big Spot During WarGames Match
In her first match back from a separated shoulder, Becky Lynch put caution to the wind and leaped off the top of the WarGames structure at Saturday's Survivor Series, taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY – who were perched on a table – with a leg drop. The Man would subsequently pin Kai to secure the win for Team Belair.
Stokely Hathaway Confirms CM Punk's AEW Exit Affected The Firm's Plans
The Firm made its debut at All Out, helping a masked MJF defeat seven men in the Casino Ladder match to secure a championship match. At the end of the show, MJF unmasked, marking the first time he been seen in months, and stared down CM Punk following Punk's win over Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Stokely Hathaway, the mouthpiece and coach of The Firm, recently revealed that the brawl that took place following the All Out media scrum resulted in plans for The Firm being changed.
Booker T Questions The Elite Trolling CM Punk On AEW TV
The Elite returned from their hiatus to AEW at Full Gear and mocked CM Punk during their trios match against Death Triangle the following Wednesday. Booker T had some very forthright thoughts on The Elite's actions during that bout. "I'm perplexed on that situation right there just because I don't...
Triple H Details Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames
WWE was "making war just for fun" on Sunday. At last night's annual Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with Ozzy Osbourne making a surprise appearance in the opening video package, singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" while sitting on his trademark throne. During the...
Austin Theory Reveals Why His Character Had To Evolve
As Ecclesiastes says, "to everything, there is a season," and the season of the "goofball" is over for Austin Theory. "I can't take selfies forever and be a goofball," the new United States Champion told "BT Sports." After failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase Austin Theory has become far more aggressive.
Sami Zayn Comments On Finally Being Accepted By The Bloodline
WWE Survivor Series WarGames closed with the full embrace of Sami Zayn as a legitimate member of "The Bloodline," as the "Honorary Uce" took out his best friend Kevin Owens in the process to prove his loyalty. During the climax of the match, Zayn stopped the referee from counting three on "The Tribal Chief" after an Owens stunner, hitting his former best friend with a low blow and a "Helluva Kick," setting up Jey Uso, who's been at the center of his issues with the group for weeks, to land a splash on his fallen former friend for the victory.
If AEW Closes Down In A Few Years, Booker T Thinks This Could Be Why
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not shy away from sharing his unfiltered opinions on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. During a recent episode, he talked at length about the circumstances surrounding the AEW All Out backstage altercation. After seeing how The Elite mocked the fallout of the incident during last week's "AEW Dynamite," Booker T wonders if "playing games" will lead to AEW shutting down.
Brian Pillman Jr. Is Looking To Move Away From Previous AEW Booking
In an interview that was conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke about his past bookings in AEW. "Yeah. I mean, I know who I am and I'm going to start being me, whether or not that lines up with the creative of the company," said PIllman Jr. "I hope it does. But in the current moment, while we're not in any specific angle or storyline, we're just going to be me. We're going to be the Blonds and we're going to go for more of a creative vision of how I see myself as a star, and not just some jock, some rowdy f*cking varsity jock.
