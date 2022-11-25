Short-handed Michigan State basketball falls to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational

Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Earlier this week, we found out that Malik Hall, along with Jaden Akins, will be missing some time for Michigan State basketball. That was apparent on Thursday night, when the short-handed Spartans fell to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, 81-70.

The Spartans had a hard time containing Alabama star and future NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller in this one without Malik Hall available. Miller had 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals. Center Charles Bediako also things difficult for the Spartans with his impressive size, and he also added 2 steals as Alabama made life miserable for MSU’s bigs.

For the Spartans, Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard led the way with 21 points and 18 points, respectively. Jaxon Kohler also had a solid game for MSU, scoring 6 points and adding 7 rebounds, an assist and a block.

MSU will suit up against Oregon late on Friday night.

