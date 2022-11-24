ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12

There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury. Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the...
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders finally got back in the win column against the Denver Broncos, and the main guys we’ve been tracking had pretty good games too. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
FanSided

Eagles vs Green Bay: 10 Packers to watch other than Aaron Rodgers

There’s an old theory in the NFL. If you want to be a consistent winner, you have to figure the quarterback position out. The reason people keep saying that is that statement has proven to be accurate for decades. The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to have found their guy in Jalen Hurts. He’s grown by leaps and bounds right before our eyes, and here’s what’s most exciting. He’s only going to get better.
Yardbarker

Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders

It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
