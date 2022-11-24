There’s an old theory in the NFL. If you want to be a consistent winner, you have to figure the quarterback position out. The reason people keep saying that is that statement has proven to be accurate for decades. The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to have found their guy in Jalen Hurts. He’s grown by leaps and bounds right before our eyes, and here’s what’s most exciting. He’s only going to get better.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO