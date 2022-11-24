Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Yardbarker
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12
There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury. Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the...
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Eagles Stock Market Report: Eagles Rush to Win Over Packers
The Eagles piled up 500 total yards with 363 of them coming on the ground
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan in your life
It’s been an up-and-down first half of the season for Tampa Bay, but Bucs Wire is here to give you a reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Bucs fan in your life.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders finally got back in the win column against the Denver Broncos, and the main guys we’ve been tracking had pretty good games too. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Eagles vs Green Bay: 10 Packers to watch other than Aaron Rodgers
There’s an old theory in the NFL. If you want to be a consistent winner, you have to figure the quarterback position out. The reason people keep saying that is that statement has proven to be accurate for decades. The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to have found their guy in Jalen Hurts. He’s grown by leaps and bounds right before our eyes, and here’s what’s most exciting. He’s only going to get better.
Top 10 Week 12 Fantasy Takeaways
Josh Jacobs fought off an injury and produced the biggest fantasy performance of his career.
Yardbarker
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
