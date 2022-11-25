ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The obese population of Valencia affirms that gyms discriminate against them and do not take into account people with their physique

 4 days ago
Peter Schwing
2d ago

Pretty funny for me. Many years ago a trainer said I was the fattest person he had seen in the gym. I thought a lot about that.So much I dropped 150 pounds in 18 months.Guess I was motivated. But that’s just me. I don’t get insulted. Well, easily at least. Lost it and kept it off.

NW Prepper
2d ago

🤣😂😅👌🏽. Remove mirrors because fat people don’t want to see themselves?! Buy different gym equipment SPECIFICALLY to fit morbidly obese people?! Space gym equipment out, reducing the type of equipment and quantity, so obese people can move more freely?! Coddle, pamper, and indulge grotesquely obese people who want to be validated and empowered?!? So these businesses should completely change EVERYTHING in order to fit a single group of morbidly obese people that comprise a small percentage of the population. Sounds like the obese people need their OWN separate gym designed SPECIFICALLY for them; there’s a failed business plan if I’ve ever seen one!!! 🤣😂😅👍

Macthepen
2d ago

Fatphobia????? Who the hell is afraid of someone cuz their fat? Sounds more like these people have gymphobia!

