Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
myscience.org
New Project at University of Freiburg to Study Regional Forest Policies
A comparative analysis will examine which approaches regional regimes are successful with and why. It is now generally recognized that forest policy does not end at national borders: globalization and environmental challenges like climate change and threats to biodiversity demand an international approach. However, little is known about the forest policies regional organizations pursue, the scale on which they are implemented, and their effectiveness. The project "Forest Governance Performances of Regional Regimes" aims to close these gaps: A comprehensive comparative analysis by the political scientist Diana Panke and the forest and environmental policy scientist Daniela Kleinschmit, both of the University of Freiburg, will receive funding from the German Research Foundation (DFG).
myscience.org
Mining companies are shifting their focus to supporting employee well-being
A new Curtin-led report has found that Australian mining companies have a stronger focus on the physical health and safety of employees compared to employee mental health and well-being, followed by a respectful workplace culture. The report, prepared by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre (BCEC) as part of a collaborative...
myscience.org
ASCERTAIN-project: improve affordability and sustainability innovative health technologies
The affordability of newly approved innovative health technologies (IHTs) is challenging in many health systems. Health care payers and health care industry across the European Union (EU) have explored different ways of defining payment for new products. Starting in December 2022 the HORIZON funded project ASCERTAIN (Affordability and Sustainability improvements...
myscience.org
Digital Transformation and Organisational Identity Construction
To examine how digital transformation challenges organisational identity construction: it is the goal of the project "New Ways of Making Sense of Who We Are: How Digital Transformation Challenges Organizational Identity Construction," led by Dr Alessandra Zamparini, professor-researcher at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society. The study is one of eight USI projects that received positive feedback from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) in the second annual round.
myscience.org
UC3M coordinates an international project on 3D printing in the transport and security industries
Scientists from the DIAGONAL project, coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and made up of ten European and American universities and research centres, are developing a new generation of functionally graded materials, which are those generally made up of different components (metals, ceramics, polymers, etc.) mixed using 3D printers. This type of technology, with applications in the air transport and security industries, will make it possible to obtain more efficient, sustainable and cheaper materials.
myscience.org
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
myscience.org
For female astronomers, pandemic widened publishing’s gender gap
Women comprise about 20% of all astronomers worldwide, but their productivity, as measured by annual number of publications, has lagged behind that of their male colleagues. The COVID-19 pandemic set them back even more, a new study finds. Before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut down labs and sent scientists home...
myscience.org
Recognizing women engineers
Mary Wells, dean of Waterloo Engineering, reflects on the Montreal Massacre and the need for women engineers. December 6, 1989. That day, which cast a shadow on all our campuses, is forever etched in my memory. I was a recent engineering student graduate from McGill University when 14 women were murdered at École Polytechnique de Montréal in an antifeminist mass shooting. Twelve of the women killed were engineering students. All engineers around the world were forever impacted by this day and the loss of their future colleagues and peers.
myscience.org
£2m water quality project to protect river ecosystems
Researchers from the University of Glasgow are lending their support to a new project led by the University of Stirling to explore how pollution and climate change are impacting freshwater ecosystems for the first time. The study, which has been awarded funding of £2 million from the Natural Environment Research...
myscience.org
Industry Minister visits UK Dementia Research Institute in White City
Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the White City Campus last week. Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the last week, hosted by Professor Mary Ryan , Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise). The visit was focused on the work of the two Imperial-hosted UK Dementia Research Institute centres—the UK DRI at Imperial and the UK DRI Care Research and Technology centres, which are based at the Sir Michael Uren Hub. The hub is the College’s multidisciplinary biomedical engineering research hub which brings together clinicians and scientists involved in the development of medical technologies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of diverse medical conditions.
myscience.org
Digital Society: Your Place in a Networked World
Sign up now for this exciting Semester 2 UCIL course unit. Develop your digital communications skills and explore the online world with Digital Society, the UCIL course unit run by the Library. Studying entirely online, you’ll explore the relationship between digital technology, society, and you, from the connectedness of our lives and the machines around us, to how we communicate with each other.
myscience.org
Lessons in innovation based on values of the Cherokee Nation
At an MIT event, speakers profiled four Cherokee innovators and traced their success back to the communal and egalitarian culture they came from. Traditional Cherokee community values can broadly be condensed into four primary teachings that have guided members of the community through life and its challenges for centuries, two members of the Cherokee nation told an MIT audience last week. Be respectful and curious; observe and learn from your environment; take time to think about and find answers; and commit to the answer and guide others to the right or "true path."
myscience.org
A LERU publication shows the rich artistic and cultural heritage of its universities
The European Day of Academic Heritage took place on 18 November, a day to commemorate the richness of Europe’s cultural and artistic heritage. On the occasion of this ephemerid, the European League of Research Universities published a document that gathers the heritage treasures of the 23 universities that make up the network, the University of Barcelona being one of them. The initiative is part of the twentieth anniversary of the LERU, which is being celebrated in 2022.
myscience.org
The Government Commissioner for the PERTE of microchips visits the ICMol
The Government commissioner for the PERTE (Strategic Projects for the Recovery and Economic Transformation) of microchips, Jaime Martorell, has visited this Monday the Institute of Molecular Science (ICMol) of the University of Valencia as part of his round of contacts with members of the Valencia Silicon Cluster (VaSIC). This initiative brings together companies, universities and semiconductor research centres to participate in the strategic plan of the Government of Spain endowed with 12,000 million euros.
myscience.org
Students of TU Ilmenau win competition with ’intelligent T-shirt’
Students at Technische Universität Ilmenau have won the COSIMA competition of the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies VDE at the world’s leading electronics trade fair electronica in Munich with their invention of an "intelligent T-shirt". Together, the three students and one female student implemented an idea of their professor and developed a sensor system that, integrated into a T-shirt, monitors the movements of the spine. In the future, the technology could be used in medical diagnostics and protect against back injuries.
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size.
myscience.org
Mussel survey reveals alarming degradation of River Thames ecosystem since the 1960s
Scientists replicated a 1964 River Thames survey and found that mussel numbers have declined by almost 95%, with one species - the depressed river mussel - completely gone. This dramatic decline in native mussel populations is very worrying, and we are not sure what’s driving it. David Aldridge. The...
Comments / 0