East Lansing, MI

Michigan women beat Baylor for Gulf Coast Showcase title

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Laila Phelia added 20 points and Michigan scored the final 11 points to beat No. 21 Baylor 84-75 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Maddie Nolan scored seven of her 12 points in a 20-5 run over the final 4-plus minutes for No. 22 Michigan (7-0). Jaden Owens scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Bears and Ja’Mee Asberry added 15 points and six assists. Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points and made 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Baylor shot 55% from the field and hit 10 3s but committed 22 turnovers — six by Owens — and made 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Pope helps UC San Diego fend off Eastern Michigan 66-63

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bryce Pope tossed in 20 points and UC San Diego held on for a 66-63 victory over Eastern Michigan. Pope shot 7 for 18 with two 3-pointers for the Tritons (3-4). Roddie Anderson III scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. J’Raan Brooks recorded 10 points. Emoni Bates finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (1-6).
