Listen to Gaz Coombes’ celebratory new single ‘Long Live The Strange’
Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live The Strange’ – listen below. The latest single from the Supergrass frontman is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful” as a “reminder to embrace that at all times”, written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.
Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall’s The WAEVE share new song ‘Kill Me Again’
Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall‘s The WAEVE have released a new single called ‘Kill Me Again’ – listen below. The song follows on from the duo’s previous tracks ‘Drowning’ and ‘Can I Call You’, both of which will appear on their self-titled debut album (out February 3 via Transgressive).
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr has died at the age of 66. No details about his cause of death have been released. The actor starred in Walker, Texas Ranger as well as Die Hard and Top Gun, and was also a theatre professor and author. Gilyard’s death was announced by The...
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer
Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
Greta Van Fleet announce rescheduled tour dates following Josh Kiszka’s ruptured ear drum
Greta Van Fleet have announced the rescheduled dates of their tour, which they recently postponed due to singer Josh Kiszka rupturing his eardrum. Kiszka initially announced the injury on social media last month (October 18), saying that their shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville would be rescheduled to later dates.
Dave Grohl dances and hangs out with Post Malone at Los Angeles show
Dave Grohl was pictured dancing and hanging out with Post Malone at the latter’s recent Los Angeles gig – see what went down below. The pair have recently become friends, and 2020 saw Grohl praise Posty’s ‘Post Malone x Nirvana tribute‘ livestream, in which the rapper performed a 75-minute set of Nirvana covers. “I was honoured,” the band’s former drummer said.
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’
A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real “movie stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”. The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on Tuesday’s (November 29) episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
Morrissey says he’s already written the “follow-up” to new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’
Morrissey has confirmed that he’s already written the follow-up to his forthcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. Earlier this month, the former Smiths frontman revealed that his 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023, adding that its fate is “exclusively in the hands” of Capitol Records (Los Angeles). NME has since reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
Jelani Blackman shares fierce new single ‘Izit’ featuring Kojey Radical
Kojey Radical and Jelani Blackman have teamed up on the fierce collaborative track ‘Izit’ – check it out below. Speaking about the track, Blackman said: “Anyone who follows my music knows I like to touch on social commentary and I think this music and message is the strongest statement I’ve made.”
Watch Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ in Australia
Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour across Australia, and on the second date of the run – last Thursday (November 24), when they played the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium – they added a particularly special cover to the setlist: ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ by AC/DC.
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork
Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
Jenna Ortega reveals her most memorable line from ‘Wednesday’
Jenna Ortega has shared the line from Wednesday she’ll remember for the “rest of her life”. In the first episode of the Netflix series, Wednesday Addams (played by Ortega) meets her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) at Nevermore Academy when her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), explains that her daughter is “allergic to colour”.
‘Music for PlayStation’ uses controller vibrations to play music for hard of hearing players
A sound artist has created ‘Music for PlayStation‘, an album of “musical vibration pieces” that is designed to be played through the vibrations of a PlayStation DualSense controller. Available on Bandcamp (via Mixmag) , ‘Music for PlayStation’ utilises the vibration feature of a PS5 DualSense controller...
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ has around “65,000 lines of voice dialogue”
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features around 65,000 lines of voice dialogue, according to developer Firaxis. In a video titled a “special message from Firaxis” posted on YouTube, the team described their favourite aspects of the upcoming tactical role-playing title. Speaking in the video, lead engineer Will Miller said:...
Billie Eilish to headline Prince William’s climate change event Earthshot Prize
Billie Eilish is set to perform at the second edition of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards later this week. The Earthshot Prize was founded by the Prince in 2020 and is described by the BBC as “an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet within the remainder of this decade.”
Billie Eilish has started work on a new album
Billie Eilish has revealed that work has begun on a new album. Speaking in new interview with Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter confirmed she was working on a new record with her brother Finneas. When asked if she has been collaborating with her brother recently, Eilish said, “We see each other...
Bob Dylan addresses book signing controversy: “Using a machine was an error in judgment”
Bob Dylan has apologised for the controversy surrounding signed copies of his new book, saying that “using a machine was an error in judgment”. Earlier this week, publishing giant Simon & Schuster conceded that “hand-signed” copies of Bob Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy Of Modern Song, were in fact manufactured with an autopen system (which uses a machine to automatically reproduce a person’s signature).
