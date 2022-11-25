ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton

What the papers say

Alex Iwobi will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract with Everton, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old midfielder has become a central player for Frank Lampard’s side and will reportedly be offered the contract for another three-and-a-half years.

The Times writes that Liverpool will continue with their pursuit of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite news that sporting director Julian Ward will depart the club next summer.

At Old Trafford, speculation continues over potential buyers. The Manchester Evening News reports Amancio Ortega, the owner of fashion chain Zara, is interested in bidding, while the Daily Star reports Apple is too.

The Mail adds that former United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by interested bidders to act as a consultant.

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: Sky Sports reports Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal are exploring the prospect of signing the 37-year-old forward.

Romelu Lukaku: Sky Sports Italy writes the 29-year-old Chelsea striker will remain on loan at Inter Milan for another year.

newschain

Rangers team ‘not as broken as people think’, says new boss Michael Beale

New manager Michael Beale is adamant the current Rangers team is not beyond repair and can swiftly get back on track once some “honest conversations” are held. The 42-year-old is widely deemed to have walked into a difficult situation after choosing to leave QPR to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Ibrox hotseat.
newschain

Manchester United Women to be watched by record crowd at Old Trafford

Manchester United Women will be watched by a record crowd at Old Trafford for their Women’s Super League match against Aston Villa on Saturday. Marc Skinner’s side will play their third match at the stadium and second in front of fans, and ticket sales have already gone well past the 20,241 that saw them beat Everton in March.
newschain

How to decorate your home for Christmas so it’s classy, not cluttered

As the excitement builds in the count down to the big day, it’s very tempting to go down the ‘more is more’ decorating mantra – pile everything on the tree, mantlepiece, you name it… and just hope for the best. But when you start cramming...
newschain

Kalidou Koulibaly scores second-half winner as Senegal secure last-16 spot

Kalidou Koulibaly scored a second-half winner as Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium to finish second in Group A and book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup. Watford forward Ismaila Sarr kept his cool to slot in a penalty spot just before half-time,...
newschain

Marcus Rashford dedicates goals against Wales to late friend

Marcus Rashford dedicated his brace in England’s World Cup victory over Wales to a friend who recently died. Rashford hit a superb free-kick and ended a mazy run by finishing through goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs after Phil Foden had doubled England’s lead in what proved to be a 3-0 stroll against their British rivals in Al Rayyan.
newschain

Son Heung-min in tears over ‘lack of justice’ against Ghana – Sergio Costa

Son Heung-min was left in tears following defeat against Ghana because of a “lack of justice” shown by English referee Anthony Taylor, South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa has claimed. Tottenham’s Son was visibly upset at the final whistle after South Korea suffered a 3-2 loss which leaves...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

South Africa star Handre Pollard: It’s too late to sack England boss Eddie Jones

Handre Pollard believes England have left it too late to sack Eddie Jones after recalling it took Rassie Erasmus over a year to transform South Africa into World Cup winners. Jones’ position is in doubt following a disastrous autumn that produced only one win in four Tests, completing England’s worst year since 2008, and a decision on the head coach’s future is due from the Rugby Football Union next month.
newschain

Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales

England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the main talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter. Turning tide of history. Wales have not beaten England...
newschain

Germany boss Hansi Flick heaps praise on super-sub Niclas Fullkrug

Hansi Flick praised the determination of Niclas Fullkrug after he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Spain and keep Germany’s World Cup hopes alive. A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Flick’s side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium – where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring – was a good response.
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
newschain

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup. Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha....
newschain

Christian Pulisic fires United States into World Cup last 16

Christian Pulisic fired the United States into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The Chelsea striker grabbed the only goal of the game in the 38th minute when he bravely stole in to convert a headed cross by Sergino Dest from point-blank range.
newschain

This is what I play football for – Marcus Rashford revels in starring role

Marcus Rashford revelled in creating two of “the biggest moments, the best moments” in England’s World Cup victory over Wales as his brace secured a last-16 showdown with Senegal – and now he is hungry for more. Rashford hit a stupendous free-kick and ended a mazy...
newschain

Fans enjoy raucous night in Doha ahead of World Cup ‘Battle of Britain’

England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout. The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.

