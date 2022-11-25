Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Android Authority
Samsung executive reveals when the Galaxy S23 could be unveiled
The Galaxy S23 could be introduced during Samsung's Unpacked event. A Samsung executive said the Galaxy S23 series will be shown at the company’s Unpacked event in February. The 2023 Unpacked event would be the first in-person event since the pandemic. It’s believed that Samsung could hold the event...
Android Authority
All three Samsung Galaxy S23 phones have hit the FCC, revealing some details
The listings reveal battery size and processor manufacturer. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 phones have appeared on the FCC’s website. The listings seem to confirm the processors are made by Qualcomm. The listings also reveal the size of the battery. The launch of the Galaxy S23 series is getting...
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
Android Authority
Google Maps is no longer available on Wear OS 2 smartwatches
You won't be able to find Google Maps in the Play Store on your Wear OS 2 device. Google Maps and Google Keep have dropped support for Wear OS 2. The app is no longer reachable when viewing the Play Store from a Wear OS 2 smartwatch. Google Maps is...
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you have imported a phone or bought one when overseas
This probably doesn't reflect the typical consumer, but it's still an interesting result. There are loads of smartphone brands out there, but you might not be able to buy some brands in your neck of the woods. You therefore might be forced to import a device if it’s not available in your market.
Android Authority
It's official: The Xiaomi 13 series is coming this week
No mention of a Xiaomi 13X model, though. The Xiaomi 13 series will debut in China on December 1. Xiaomi confirmed that the standard model, Pro variant, and MIUI 14 will be revealed. Xiaomi decided to launch its flagship phones a little earlier last time out, opting to release the...
Android Authority
Leaked OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders show a sleek phone
We got specs earlier this month, now a new leak has shown off Nord CE 3 renders as well. OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders have leaked online. The images show a phone with flat edges and two circular camera housings. We already got an unofficial look at OnePlus Nord CE...
Android Authority
You told us: We're surprised at how many of you own mobile tripods
The results are almost split down the middle in this poll. Movement is a huge challenge for many smartphone cameras, but many devices today tout effective image stabilization tech. Be it software-based electronic stabilization or hardware-based OIS, it’s become easier to get that blur-free night shot or that recorded video with minimal judder.
PC Magazine
T-Mobile Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G (M3000) Review
T-Mobile's new Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G ($264) hotspot (also referred to as the M3000) is the follow-up to the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000, which earned an Editors' Choice award when we reviewed it last year. The new model carries over everything we liked about the previous model, and introduces some welcome improvements such as an ethernet port and the ability to connect even more devices via Wi-Fi. Unsurprisingly, that makes it our new Editors' Choice winner for T-Mobile hotspots.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Wi-Fi should be fast in every room, make it so with mega 50% off savings on Nest Wifi from Google
Nest Wifi has plenty of speed for most people with strong coverage, easy setup and management, and the right price on a three-pack with this Black Friday deal.
PC Magazine
Android Security Flaws Not Patched by Google, Samsung
Google has warned that five security flaws affecting Android smartphones remain unpatched months after being brought to the attention of phone manufacturers. In a blog post, Google’s Project Zero said that the flaws it previously reported in June and July had not been resolved, leaving the users of smartphones belonging to Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Google itself at risk of hacking.
Android Authority
New leak gives us our first glimpse at the Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a could take some design cues from the Pixel 7. Newly leaked renders have given us our first look at the Pixel 7a. The images reveal a device that’s not too far off from the Pixel 6a’s design. The dimensions are said to be 152.4 x...
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
Android Authority
Spotify vs YouTube Music vs Apple Music: Which one is best
Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music are three titans in the music streaming business. Music streaming is the main way people listen to music these days. Several excellent music streaming apps are available to the public, each with its own features. However, it seems most people gravitate toward Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. There are many reasons for this, and we’ll go into that in this in-depth comparison. Here’s everything you need to know about Spotify vs YouTube Music vs Apple Music. Hopefully, we can help you choose the one you want.
Android Authority
I don't want a zoom lens on my next phone, I want two zoom lenses
Give us two zoom cameras or one great variable telephoto shooter in 2023. Smartphone zoom has made significant strides since the iPhone 7 series debuted a 2x telephoto camera back in 2016. In fact, a 2x telephoto shooter seems rather quaint by modern standards when we have 3x, 5x, and even 10x cameras in our pockets today.
Android Authority
10 best-selling Cyber Monday deals you might have missed
From TVs to headphones, these are the Best Buy deals people have jumped on during the sales. We’ve nailed our colors to the mast and outlined all of our favorite Cyber Monday deals, but we’re just one publication. You might feel that popularity is a better measure of how good a deal is, and we wouldn’t disagree.
Android Authority
Cyber Monday pick: Score up to $500 off Samsung home audio
The Cyber Monday sale at Samsung has some unmissable deals on a variety of soundbars and speakers. Black Friday may be behind us, but Samsung has a host of great offers running this week and on Cyber Monday in particular. Some of the best deals are on Samsung soundbars and speakers, with as much as 60% off premium home audio. And heading into the holidays is when you’re likely to need it most.
