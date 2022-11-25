Nike has just presented its latest installment to its ISPA line — and the new sneaker looks like it has been molded from trash. Over recent times, the Swoosh has unveiled various ISPA designs that take on a more circular construction process that deviates away from using glue or cement. This results in Nike presenting shoes that can be easily separated at the end of their life spans, and thus, easily break down into scraps and reduce their carbon footprint.

16 HOURS AGO