hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hypebeast.com
Loving Pink and Purple Hues Outfit This Nike Air Max 90
As we speed through the holiday season, 2023 is fast approaching, and so is the love-filled holiday of Valentine’s Day. To celebrate,. is gearing up to present a slew of pairs doused in romantic hues. From the Dunk Low to the Air More Uptempo, the Oregon-based titan now gives the Air Max 90 a similar treatment.
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the inaugural release of its Ultimo 2022 range, Palace is now readying the drop of the Week 2 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The Week 2 release for the season features outerwear, sweatshirts, pants, caps, and beanies. The Holiday 2022 Week 2 release is led by the warm...
hypebeast.com
(B).STROY's Givenchy TK-360+ Mid Comes With Its Own NFT
Matthew M Williams loves collaborations, having used the creative format to both elevate his own brand 1017 ALYX 9SM and the House he currently designs for, Givenchy. Now, following on from Givenchy’s collaboration with (B).STROY, the two are expanding their effort for the drop of the TK-360+ Mid, coming in three unique colorways.
hypebeast.com
COMME des GARÇONS and PORTER Link Up For Special Holiday Bag Collection
COMME des GARÇONS and PORTER are in their (collaborative) bag this holiday season, working together on an eight-bag capsule as part of CdG’s annual holiday celebrations. Dubbed “Holidays with PORTER,” the collection offers four different bag silhouettes, each presented in a festive red or a muted black and made from PORTER’s ultra-durable nylon.
hypebeast.com
On Keeps Things Moving With Its New Cloudaway "Smoky Quartz" Sneaker
Hot on the heels of its recently-dropped “Lumos” collection — which was packed with technical running garments — Swiss sportswear brand On has just presented a new limited-edition running shoe in the form of the Cloudaway “Smoky Quartz.”. Traditionally, On is best known for supplying...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"
2023 looks to be yet another promising year for Nike and Jordan Brand as rumors and first looks at their upcoming lineups continue to excite the sneaker world. One of the latest to emerge, the Air Jordan 11 is set to remix its iconic “Cool Grey” by utilizing its low-top style in a new “Cement Grey” colorway.
hypebeast.com
KOHH's Label Dogs Joins Bad Boy for Capsule Collection
While 2021 saw Japanese musician KOHH‘s retirement, the multifaceted artist continues to deliver creatively in the form of his label Dogs. The brand’s latest venture includes a collaboration with old-school lifestyle company Bad Boy. Teaming up on a range of co-branded apparel, the duo now sees its gray iterations launch exclusively via HBX.
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Studio" Restocks This Week
When Tom Sachs announced that his latest project with would be perennial, skeptics questioned the validity of this commitment. Known for highly-sought after collaborations with the Swoosh, the American contemporary artist has held true to his word thus far with his initial NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” colorway hitting shelves for a third time this year.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents All-New ISPA Mindbody
Nike has just presented its latest installment to its ISPA line — and the new sneaker looks like it has been molded from trash. Over recent times, the Swoosh has unveiled various ISPA designs that take on a more circular construction process that deviates away from using glue or cement. This results in Nike presenting shoes that can be easily separated at the end of their life spans, and thus, easily break down into scraps and reduce their carbon footprint.
hypebeast.com
Berlin Concept Store GATE194 Strips Back Fred Perry's Classic Twin Tipped Polo Shirt
Fred Perry is typically associated with British subcultures, but in the 1980s, its mother country ravers often went further afield than just parking lots, grassland and underground warehouses dotted around the U.K., sometimes landing in the techno mecca that is Berlin, underpinned by burgeoning queer and punk scenes. This is where Fred Perry came in, often dressing such nighttime hedonists in their search for the next best party, and now the brand comes full circle with its collaboration with GATE194.
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hypebeast.com
The Broken Arm and Salomon Are Re-Releasing Their X-DESALPES Collab
The Broken Arm is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022, and as part of the festivities they’ve teamed back up with longtime partner Salomon to re-release 2021’s X-DESALPES collaboration. The influential Parisian boutique and the French outdoor brand have a rich history: well before Salomon shoes were a street style staple in the world’s fashion capitals they were a key piece of The Broken Arm’s offerings, starting with a Snowcross in 2015, and producing fresh takes on the Wings Pro 2, XT-4, XT-Quest 2 and several other models since then.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Arrives in Teal With Pink Accents
Is gearing up for the release of their new Spring 2023 colorways for the Dunk Lows. The shoe comes constructed in an all-leather build featuring a white base and teal overlays and rubber outsole. The teal colors also highlight the laces, lining and Swoosh symbol. while pink accents detail the Nike tongue tags, insole and heel branding. The subtle details sit on top of a white midsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Readies the 9060 in "Ivory Cream" and "Truffle"
New Balance’s chunky 9060 silhouette made its debut earlier this year and has received several in-line and collaborative makeovers. The sneaker now appears in soft “Ivory Cream” and darkened “Truffle” colorways. The former features a nude mesh base, which lays beneath tonal leather trimmings that...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke"
Jordan Brand has just presented its latest iteration of its Jordan 1 Low Golf NRG and now it is coming doused in shades of purple. The Jordan 1 has entered its 38th year as a silhouette, and its consistently-expanding mainline of silhouettes continues to thrive. Following a slew of recently-dropped variants, such as the “Palomino” iteration, the footwear giant has also continued to expand on its popular golf range, with its collaborative project with Eastside Golf and its reimagined efforts of previous releases constantly driving the headlines.
hypebeast.com
Miu Miu Emerges As Brand of the Year in 2022 Lyst Fashion Report
With the year’s end drawing near, the fashion world is beginning to take a look at what brands made waves in 2022. Once again, Lyst has unveiled its Year in Fashion Report – taking a keen look at the trends and brands that not only filled our conversations but our computer search history.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Midnight Navy"
Has unveiled yet another classic iteration of the Dunk Low for the Spring 2023 lineup. This particular offering sees the iconic low-top silhouette come dressed in a midnight navy, light smoke grey and summit white color scheme. The shoe features an all-white leather base, while the overlays, laces, outsole and lining are highlighted by midnight navy. The principal Swoosh symbol is accentuated in light grey suede that matches the heel which features the varsity navy Nike branding also seen on the tongue. The two-tone rubber sole includes a sail-tumbled leather base to round out the design.
