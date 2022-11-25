ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Indonesian girl, 7, found dead after day-long quake rescue effort

By Mas Agung Wilis, Dicky Bisinglasi with Marchio Gorbiano in Jakarta, Handout
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKUIk_0jN6tRbM00
Cika's father Ahmad watched on holding his head in despair as her body was recovered /AFP

A seven-year-old Indonesian girl who was the subject of a day-long rescue effort after an earthquake killed at least 310 people in West Java has been found dead, rescuers told AFP Friday.

Emergency workers found the body of Ashika Nur Fauziah, also known as Cika, under rubble in the worst-hit district of Cugenang, the epicentre of the quake that triggered landslides, collapsed buildings and buried victims in mounds of earth on Monday.

"The body was immediately handed over to the family," 28-year-old rescuer Jeksen Kolibu told AFP. "The family... was very sad."

Dozens of rescuers had spent most of Thursday using digging tools, hammers and their bare hands to clear debris in the delicate mission, which was suspended overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46k7r1_0jN6tRbM00
The search effort for Cika focused on her grandmother's house, where her family believed she had been playing /AFP

Cika was found under three layers of concrete on Friday morning, said Kolibu. Workers found her face-down, encased by debris, with little space to breathe.

Rescuers covered her face and put her into a bodybag as her father Ahmad watched on, holding his head in despair. He did not utter a word as she was handed over to him.

Cika was buried at a nearby cemetery less than an hour after being found.

At the funeral, a cleric tried to calm a visibly emotional Ahmad.

Cika was then wrapped in a white sheet and lowered into the ground by three men as exhausted volunteers and firefighters watched.

Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency chief, Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, raised the toll from the quake to 310 on Friday.

He said at least 24 people remain missing after the quake caused landslides and building collapses in the West Java town of Cianjur.

- 'Makes me sad' -

The focus of the search had been the girl's grandmother's house, across the road from the family home, where her mother believed she had been playing when the earthquake struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLswr_0jN6tRbM00
Seven-year-old Cika was buried after a day-long rescue effort to find her underneath the rubble /AFP

"She was playing outside, I was cooking in the kitchen, suddenly the earthquake happened, so fast, only two seconds, my house collapsed," her mother Imas Masfahitah, 34, told AFP at the scene on Thursday.

"Whatever happens, I will try to accept it," she added, crying as she held her daughter's sandals.

Hopes of a happy outcome had been raised following the dramatic rescue of a six-year-old boy, Azka, on Wednesday evening, which was described as a "miracle" after he survived more than two days in the rubble without food or water.

"The mother was very hopeful. Azka survived, while Cika didn't. That's what makes me sad," rescuer Kolibu said.

Before Cika was found, authorities said hammering rain and potentially deadly aftershocks were hampering rescue efforts.

Henri Alfiandi, head of the national search and rescue agency, said 17 bodies were recovered on Friday despite the challenges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmD8B_0jN6tRbM00
Six-year-old Azka was pulled alive from the rubble a day earlier in what was called a miracle rescue /BOGOR ADMINISTRATION/AFP

"The problems are the unstable soil, the thickness of the landslide pile aggravated by continuous rain, and the concerns of aftershocks," he told broadcaster Kompas TV.

He said the emergency period for the search and rescue effort would last a week until Monday and authorities would evaluate if it needed to be extended if all the missing were not found.

Many of those killed in the quake were children, some in classes at school, according to officials.

More than 2,000 people were injured and 56,000 houses were damaged in the quake.

More than 62,000 people were forced to evacuate to at least 110 shelters around the Cianjur area, Suharyanto said, leaving many homeless without adequate supplies.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Vice

She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.

The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
maritime-executive.com

Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard

Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
BBC

Deadly landslide tears through Italian island of Ischia

A number of people are feared to have been killed after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains swept away homes on the island of Ischia, near Naples. The torrent of mud and debris dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and dragged cars into the sea as it reached the coast early on Saturday.
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
The Independent

Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’

A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
CBS News

Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains

The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Independent

Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141

CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy