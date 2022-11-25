Read full article on original website
MEHDI ZAANOUN NEW GM FOUR SEASONS RESORT & RESIDENCES PEARL-QATAR
Mehdi Zaanoun has always loved hotels and resorts, and now, as General Manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, he is bringing that service-oriented lifestyle to a unique residential setting. This dynamic beachfront address offers a new level of resort-style luxury living in one of Doha’s most prestigious locations.
JÉRÉMIE LANNOY AS CLUSTER DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS IN DUBAI
Anantara has appointed Jérémie Lannoy as Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications for two of its luxury island resorts in Dubai. The expert marketeer with over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality joins the teams at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort. Jérémie’s...
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH PROMOTES MOHAMED SAEED TO DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
“Always moving forward” Aloft’s foundation roots redefining the face of hospitality whilst staying true to the belief that a great design experience should be for everyone- guests and team members alike. We take pride and great confidence in sharing the advancement of Mohamed Saeed from his position as...
A GLITTERING FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT DUBAI OPERA
The festive season is fast approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate this magical holiday than by making a Dubai Opera date with your family and friends. The ultimate entertainment destination has announced a glittering December line up of nine world-class performances that will ensure every taste and penchant is catered for.
WIN BIG WITH HEINZ ARABIA’S EXCITING TREASURE HUNT
He’s dressed in red and white, he’s hidden in the crowd, and he’s calling on football fans to find him. Heinz is becoming the most searched-for name of the season thanks to unlikely hero, Thomas Heinz, who is currently in Doha, attending the most sought-after matches, and mingling with fans while wearing a jersey with his name on it.
SPECTACULAR SUSTAINABLE EXPERIENCES AT THE RED SEA
Sustainability and regeneration are at the heart & soul of the Red Sea Global ethos, and in a reflection of that culture, The Red Sea Destination is set to be a sanctuary for the discerning traveller, offering myriads of indulgent interactive activities to enjoy whilst keeping a sustainable approach in place. The destination offers visitors the opportunity to admire the area’s natural beauty while promoting the preservation and regeneration of the local environment by striving to be world’s largest tourism destination powered 100% by renewable energy, with no connection to the national grid, sourcing all energy from solar and wind.
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
DELIVEROO AND COUQLEY KICKOFF BBQ SEASON WITH THE ULTIMATE DESERT DELIVERY
With wintertime rolling in, getting drawn to the vast sandy desert is not uncommon in the UAE. To welcome the long-awaited BBQ season, Deliveroo and Couqley are set to satiate the hunger for adventure with an unmissable foodie experience – The BBQ Anywhere Kit!. To celebrate this launch, the...
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH IS SET TO BRING NEW DINING CONCEPTS AND VIBRANT HOTSPOTS TO ITS BEACHSIDE ADDRESS
Slated to open this December, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is set to bring an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global dining brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and signature offerings to its idyllic beachside location on the Palm Jumeriah. 10 distinct concepts have been thoughtfully selected to offer original flavours, new culinary experiences and endless family options to the UAE’s restaurant landscape, making the resort a highly anticipated dining destination for residents and global travellers alike on the famed West Palm Beach.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
FESTIVE SEASON OFFERINGS AT DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Offer: Those looking to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends can enjoy a delicious turkey take away with all the trimmings from Delta Hotels by Marriott JB. Their succulent turkeys are between 5kg to 6kg and are served with roasted vegetables, potatoes, glazed brussels sprouts, broccoli, and a homemade brioche with raisin and sage stuffing. The turkey takeaway is the ideal way to relax and indulge during the festive period, leaving the cooking to the trusted chefs.
EXPERIENCE ‘SILENT NIGHT’ TRADITIONS AT THE SPAS AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL
Marking its eighth year, The Spas at Mandarin Oriental invite guests to disconnect and ‘turn down the volume’ with their annual ‘Silent Night’ event on 14 December 2022. In addition to the award-winning wellness menu and mindful treatments, this year the Group is proud to feature Ayurveda inspired therapies and guidance provided by Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
