RAK MALL TO HOST A FOOD FIESTA WITH COOKING COMPETITIONS
RAK Mall will be hosting a fun filled Food Fiesta from the 24th of November to the 4th of December 2022, with exotic culinary experiences, delicious food sampling, family friendly activities. The food fiesta commences on 24thNovember with cooking competitions on the 25th, 26th and 27th November concluding with a...
THE SWEET EARTH® STORY WITH AYÇA KOÇ
Sweet Earth’s history within Nestle professional – when did Nestle start talking about adding vegan products, and why?. At Nestle, we strive to provide more delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food and beverage items for consumers. The vegan portfolio of Nestle you see today is the result of many years of experience and expertise in plant proteins. It’s part of our commitment to bring great products to everyone, from lifelong vegans and vegetarians to people simply looking to eat more plant-based foods.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
53 RESTAURANT & LOUNGE TRANSFORMS INTO A WINTER WONDERLAND THIS DECEMBER
Perched on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road, the aptly named dinner-and-a-show venue 53 Restaurant & Lounge is delighted to share its offerings for the joyous month of December. Set to transform into a Winter Wonderland, the restaurant is prepared to wow guests with incredible winter-themed live performances, outstanding food and creative cocktails.
