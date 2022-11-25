Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Bulldogs talk Boise State, Mountain West Championship
For the third time since 2017, Fresno State will travel to Boise State for the Mountain West championship game. It will also be the Bulldogs fifth title appearance in ten years. The Bulldogs and Broncos last met in the title game in 2018 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State won the...
KMPH.com
Fresno State science professor not surprised Mauna Loa ended its slumber
The world's largest volcano has been spewing lava for nearly two full days on Hawaii's Big Island. While it's putting on a show a Fresno State science professor says it's nothing unusual for the world's most active volcano. Sunday night, the Mauna Loa volcano finally came out of a 38...
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
KMPH.com
Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
KMPH.com
Candy Cane Lane Parade kicks off holiday season in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Downtown Visalia kicked off the holiday season Monday evening with its Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade. The Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade is free to all and included decorated trucks and floats, plus dancers, bands, and more.
KMPH.com
Special Report: Does cost to print school district newspaper take from the class?
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Since the mid-90s, the Clovis Unified School District has used a newspaper to communicate with parents, employees, and friends of the district. At the start of Covid, Fresno Unified School District's newspaper moved to digital on a trial basis and the change became permanent to save money.
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
Good Samaritans rushed to help when Fresno Denny's caught fire
A delivery driver in downtown Fresno saw smoke and sought help. He and a co-worker tried to slow the flames at the Denny's in downtown Fresno until firefighters arrived.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday following a stabbing in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Clara around 1 p.m. after learning that a fight had broken out. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
Alexis Govea previews Hanford's Winter Wonderland
The City of Hanford Parks and Community Services presents the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink at Civic Park in downtown Hanford. The ice rink is open 7 days a week and guests can enjoy ice skating, food vendors, hot cocoa/coffee, and photos with Santa. Main Street Hanford will also be hosting...
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
KMPH.com
The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
GV Wire
Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck
A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Highway 41 near Quebec Avenue before 4 p.m. According to the officials, a 2016 Mercedes Benz was driving in the two-lane section and attempted to overtake a big rig. Since the driver was not able to fully do so, they swerved right to avoid a head-on collision.
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
