CCFD responds to an office building fire on Spencer Street

By Bronson Christian
 4 days ago
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at a four-story business building at 4045 Spencer Street on Thursday at 7:47 p.m.

The fire was on the fourth floor, and sprinklers were activated. The sprinklers did not put out the fire, but they did keep it from spreading throughout the building until fire crews arrived.

The fourth floor had heavy smoke, while the third floor had lighter smoke.

When the fire started, there was only one occupant in the building. He was in a wheelchair and was safely removed by fire personnel.

Because of the size of this structure, a two-alarm response was required to quickly perform search and rescue, extinguishment, ventilation, salvage, and other fire ground priorities per a press release.

Eleven engine companies, three ladder trucks, three rescue units, three chief officers, and two fire investigators were among the 71 firefighters who responded. The cause is still being investigated.

