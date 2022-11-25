ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

After turning a corner, England now look for World Cup momentum against the USA

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOtzT_0jN6prDI00

As England began to play the ball around against Iran, they felt something different.

“Definitely a click,” John Stones said of the 6-2 win. “Or a desire to put things right. We had come out of a bad period.”

They can now look through to the other side. England scored more goals against Iran than they did in the entire Nations League campaign. The reality, however, was that it was a step up from Gareth Southgate ’s general style rather than just the last eight months.

“I guess people wouldn’t expect us to be like that having watched us for a couple of years and the style of football we play,” the manager acknowledged. “Maybe we regressed to the norm.”

The challenge now is to make it the norm, and illustrate it was not partly a product of the disarray that Iran are in; that England have announced their credentials.

If so, and Stones is right, it similarly reframes a match on Friday evening that could put Southgate’s side into the last 16.

Much will of course be made about the USA’s proud World Cup history against England. There was one of the greatest ever upsets in 1950. There was that tone-setting 1-1 in their 2010 group opener.

There is a totally different context, however, if England are in completely different form.

Both of those famous games came amid extreme circumstances, at the least.

In 1950, it was an uncertain step into a new world, as England were playing just the second game of their first World Cup. A USA team dismissed as amateurs took advantage of their acclimatisation to Brazil and their complacency. In 2010, it is now known, Fabio Capello and his staff got England’s preparation completely wrong. It meant the team were not ready for the South African conditions, with that immediately becoming apparent in their laboured draw against the USA. That still doesn’t explain Rob Green’s error, mind.

There are none of those issues in Qatar. The England players feel very serene about their physical condition, with even Harry Kane expected to be totally fine for the USA game . That has left them in a better mental state, too, primed and ready to go.

“There is not a lot that was different on the training ground,” Southgate said. “We know the patterns we want to play. We know the areas we are trying to help the players to get into and the understanding we are trying to create. But of course lots of individuals played very well. We saw a really good version of a number of our players.”

A key to that, according to many close to the squad, is pure “intent”. It was reflected in Stones’s comment about that “desire to put things right”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVKyv_0jN6prDI00

England feel mentally sharp.

They are still not defensively sharp, though. The defence conceded two goals to Iran, and Southgate was particularly irritated about that in his post-game debrief. It was the one concern about an otherwise professional performance.

Stones was just as irritated, given it is his responsibility.

“It was annoying,” the centre half said. “I’m frustrated with myself because of how we’ve done in previous tournaments in the past with keeping clean sheets and being solid.

“We’ve gone over the footage already and will again, definitely, tonight, or tomorrow, just to refresh my mind.

“I felt the overriding feeling was that what we did was amazing and those fine details of conceding, those small details that led up to those goals, we just need to brush up on.”

It is also why Stones feels that England can keep such an approach – or even a four-man backline – against superior sides. He was directly asked whether he thinks the side absolutely need a three for protection against a Brazil or a France .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmpcE_0jN6prDI00

“Personally, no,” Stones answered. “It’s so good that we are versatile and able to go from a four to a five. Our thought process with that is, ‘How are the opposition going to set up? How are they going to attack, have certain movements and styles of play? How are we going to counteract that and beat that?’ If it’s a four or a five – in the Euros we even switched in games and did it so well – whatever system we play, we are comfortable.”

The more complicated issue with this game, however, is that USA are unlikely to sit back. They are going to go for England, especially given this World Cup’s spirit of less successful nations claiming big wins .

Southgate admitted he was someway relieved to avoid the early pitfall that Argentina and Germany did, but that such results also frame this next match at Al Bayt.

“You definitely have more gratitude for navigating the first game cleanly. Japan weren’t a shock to us, we’ve seen them play and they were very close to knocking Belgium out at the last World Cup and their games subsequently have been at a very high level. It didn’t surprise me so much and it’s a reminder we can’t take any game for granted and our humility has to be at a level where we’re preparing for the next two opponents who might be ranked slightly lower than us but are both in different ways really dangerous.

“I think the States will make it more difficult for us, there will be more pressure on our defenders with the ball, our centre backs have been so good with the ball for five years and I know everybody would look at what they bring and think of defending immediately but the reason we’ve played those two for five years is because they’re the best with the ball. They take so much pressure from the opponent and they allow us to build in a different way and have done for that period of time.

“That will be tested more and more. Our defenders and our midfield players especially will be pressed more aggressively. And we’ve got to be able to cope with that. And they’ll be more of a threat in counterattacks as well. I think a higher level of players, lots of players with Premier League experience, so it’s a different type of test. They press differently in terms of the angles of their pressure. And they’re all things we’ve got to adapt to.”

If England do click again, victory shouldn’t be an issue.

The team are in such a serene mood right now that Southgate was even able to joke about the Iran game and expectations.

“I know people might find it hard to believe but that is what we normally aim for!”

The next challenge is to keep it going, and manage something that is actually not normal at a World Cup: an England win over USA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

USA edge through to World Cup last-16 with Christian Pulisic netting winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic wasn’t born the last time the United States played Iran at a World Cup. But, 24 years on from ‘the mother of games’, he was the hero of the piece as his side gained a measure of revenge and a place in the last-16 in Qatar.His winning goal, just before half-time of this 1-0 win at Thumama Stadium, gave the US the three points they needed to progress in second place from Group B alongside England, a third spot in the knockout rounds in as many tournaments.He had come close against the Three Lions four days ago,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too late

It only took 143 years from their first meeting to their first in a World Cup. If much has changed in the intervening period – Benjamin Disraeli is no longer prime minister or Qatar part of the Ottoman Empire, for starters – and it might be an exaggeration to say it will be another century and a half before Wales and England face off in a World Cup again, it could be quite some time before “Yma o Hyd” is heard by a global audience again.Wales limp out of Qatar with one point and one goal. Gareth Bale’s penalty...
The Independent

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
The Independent

Christian Pulisic taken to hospital after sustaining injury whilst scoring USA winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic has been taken to hospital after sustaning an abdominal injury whilst scoring USA’s winner against Iran. The star forward, whose goal in the 38th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and his country’s passage to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, was injured after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand following his close-range tap-in. After finishing the first-half, Pulisic was substituted at half-time and swiftly taken to hospital. However, the 24-year-old himself insists he will be ready for Saturday’s last-16 tie against the Netherlands, captioning a selfie posted online from his hospital bed with:...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford scores England’s 100th goal at World Cups

England’s third goal against Wales was their 100th in World Cup finals tournaments.Marcus Rashford scored the landmark goal, his second of the game to sandwich one by Phil Foden.England are the seventh team to reach three figures, headed by Brazil with 231, and the second at this year’s tournament after Spain.Gareth Southgate’s side scored 12 goals on their run to the semi-finals four years ago, beating the national record of 11 set by the victorious 1966 side.Captain Harry Kane scored six of those to claim the Golden Boot, with two from centre-back John Stones and one each from Harry...
The Independent

‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’: Joe Biden rushes back on stage to announce World Cup victory

Joe Biden rushed back to reclaim his stage in Michigan to announce the USA's victory over Iran."'U-S-A! U-S-A," the president said while fist-pumping at the political event, adding "That's a big game, man."An excited Biden continued to say: "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."The states beat Iran 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16 in World Cup 2022 and will face the Netherlands on 3 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USAJoe Biden gives blunt response when quizzed on Trump meeting Nick FuentesJoe Biden dogged by technical problems in awkward Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade call
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
The Independent

Family loyalties divided as England and Wales meet at World Cup

Families saw their loyalties divided as England and Wales met in the World Cup.England set up a meeting with Senegal in last 16 stage of the competition, after beating Wales 3-0 to finish top of Group B.A 1-0 win for the United States against Iran also saw them progress to the next stage of the tournament, and the defeat means that Wales have been knocked out of their first World Cup since 1958.The crunch match dubbed the “Battle of Britain” saw some households divided for 90 minutes.Kelly Robinson-Key, 34, is based in Carmarthenshire in South Wales and said her husband...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England set up Senegal last-16 clash as Wales bow out

England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal after securing top spot in Group B by emphatically ending Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years with a thumping 3-0 win.Marcus Rashford’s brace and a Phil Foden goal eased Gareth Southgate’s men into the knockout stages at the expense of their near neighbours.The United States, the Netherlands and Senegal also progressed on Tuesday, while Wales joined Iran, Ecuador and hosts Qatar in making an early exit.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Rashford makes his MarcEngland were jeered off following Friday evening’s uninspiring goalless draw...
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Independent

Liam Livingstone to make Test debut for England against Pakistan

Ben Stokes’ England selections continue to epitomise their attacking brand of cricket, with Liam Livingstone due to be handed a Test debut against Pakistan and Ben Duckett a long-awaited recall.Livingstone has not played a red-ball match in 2022, but was part of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this month, while Duckett has not played Test cricket for England for seven years.Despite not representing Lancashire in the County Championship since September 2021 as he has been focusing on shorter-format cricket, Livingstone caught the attention of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for his eye-catching shots in white-ball...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate turns focus to knockout stage after England brush aside Wales

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase with a comprehensive victory against Wales.The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Rashford’s brilliant free-kick and fizzing strike came either side of Phil Foden’s goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph against Wales, who head home as England gear up for the last 16.Their reward for topping the group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday and alcohol-free celebrations in...
The Independent

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and then crashed into the goalkeeper in a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration. His 38th-minute goal held up, and the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage.“Every single player is ready to lay their body on the line to make sure this team is successful,” United States midfielder...
The Independent

I’ll play for Wales ‘as long as I’m wanted’ – Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale insisted he would carry on playing for Wales as he surveyed the wreckage of the Dragons’ miserable World Cup campaign.Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 ended in devastating fashion as neighbours England strolled to a 3-0 victory at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Robert Page’s side finished bottom of Group B with one point from three games – a 1-1 draw with the United States preceding a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Skipper Bale, who pushed away a cameraman at the final whistle who got too close to him, told the BBC: “Everyone’s disappointed but we’re all proud of what we’ve...
The Independent

US team’s World Cup win over Iran sparks online elation

The US men’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory in their must-win World Cup game against Iran, that saw them advance in the tournament, sparked online elation.The US side got the three points it needed to finish behind England in Group B thanks to a Christian Pulisic goal, and will now play the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday.Pulisic had to eventually leave the game with an injury sustained in a clash with the Iranian goalkeeper as he forced the ball into the back of the net in the first half and was hospitalised as a precaution with an abdominal...
The Independent

William tells Wales ‘be very proud’ for playing World Cup with ‘heart’

The Prince of Wales has told the nation’s football team to be “very proud” for playing with “heart” throughout the World Cup after their loss to England.William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message congratulating the team for reaching the tournament for the first time since 1958.“@Cymru , be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!” the message read.The prince earlier took a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch game in Qatar, after previously saying he...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy