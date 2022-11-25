ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Liberated’ England keen to ‘light up Twickenham’ against South Africa

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnQjF_0jN6ppRq00

Come Saturday night, Eddie Jones will have taken charge of his final England autumn international. It is not the ultimate yardstick by which the Australian’s tenure will be judged but his record in November in the role is remarkably strong – just two defeats and a draw across six campaigns, and never more than one loss in a single autumn.

With the end of another international year in sight, South Africa are back at Twickenham seeking a first away win against England since 2014. It feels a game upon which the entire English year will pivot - having snatched an improbable, dramatic late draw against New Zealand a week ago , an autumn that looked like it could dip towards disaster after defeat to Argentina at the start of the month may yet be somewhat salvaged.

“It’s an important game, we want to make sure we light up Twickenham,” said Jones. “We’re building towards the World Cup this autumn, every game we’ve got a little bit better, and we want to get better this week.”

By pure win/loss accounting, victory over the world champions would ensure England close 2022 in the black, but standing up to the Springboks’ might would perhaps represent more tangible signs of progress upon which supporters can hook their hopes for the year to come. While descriptions of South Africa as a limited side dismiss the Springboks’ varied game, England are bracing, first and foremost, for an intense physical challenge.

“I’ve never seen a Springbok team not turn up,” explained Jones. “Their belief in that game and their belief that they can physically over-power teams is immense.

“They’ve still got three big contests – scrum, lineout maul and the aerial contest. They’re judged by the players’ effort in those areas, how they can test, how combative they are in those areas. We know what’s coming, but you have to be good enough to deal with it.”

In concession to South Africa’s modus operandi, Jones opts for a taller, beefier pack, with Alex Coles brought back into the matchday 23 as a third lineout jumper on the blindside. Similarly, Tommy Freeman’s aerial skills earn him a first appearance of the autumn on the right wing. England’s front-rowers have engaged in extra scrummaging work in training this week, but Mako Vunipola’s start ahead of Ellis Genge at loosehead is down to a “gut feeling”, according to Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwYor_0jN6ppRq00

South Africa are weaker than they’d like to be given this Test falls outside of the official international window, stripping Jacques Nienaber of his England and France-based players, but it still looks a strong Springbok unit. The promising number eight Evan Roos only adds to their lineout threat while super-dreadnought Eben Etzebeth has been in perhaps career-best form – his kaiju clash with Maro Itoje, who looks ready to again ascend to his own world-beating best, will be a brutal individual battle.

For many reasons, it feels another significant occasion in the international career of Marcus Smith. Last year’s November encounter with South Africa proved his coming out party in an England shirt, but despite starting every Test this year, the Harlequins fly half is yet to really recapture that sort of performance. Smith has been urged by his head coach this week to “be instinctive” and “play his game”, with England hoping to find the fluent, free rugby required to snatch a draw in the final ten minutes against the All Blacks without first falling so deep into a hole.

“For some reason, it’s easier to throw the kitchen sink when you are in that scenario,” outlined Jonny May, admitting that the squad were disappointed to have not found that sort of intensity at the start of games this year. “There’s a focus that comes on you because the games almost gone or you have one more shot at it, really.

“It almost liberates you. But it hasn’t just come out of nowhere. The shape we fell into is what we’ve tried to develop. It’s something we’ve been working on, and we want to tap into it when the opportunity arises.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IP29o_0jN6ppRq00

Wales vs Australia

The ailing and the failing meet in Cardiff for what could be a scrappy end to Wales and Australia’s tough autumn campaigns. The sword of Damocles dangles ever nearer to Wayne Pivac’s furrowed brow, with the Wales head coach’s position now said to be under serious consideration. With fewer than 10 months until the World Cup starts, now would not be the ideal time to be installing a new coach but there are strong suggestions that Pivac no longer has the faith of the Welsh dressing room after defeat to Georgia.

The low ebb in which Wales find themselves means any potential vacancy would offer a free shot to any coach who fancies a go at guiding a side into next year’s tournament – an outwardly unappealing position may have more suitors than some would think. Still, Wales have tended to produce their best performances under Pivac when facing significant pressure, and victory over Australia would surely be enough to keep the New Zealander in his job.

While Wales lose their handful of players not based in the country, the Wallabies are frailer still, cobbled together out of the debris that remain after a long year that has taken a significant toll. Australia’s injury crisis means Dave Rennie had only 25 fit and available players from which to pick - promising number eight Langi Gleeson and fly half Ben Donaldson are thrust into starting duties at key positions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

USA edge through to World Cup last-16 with Christian Pulisic netting winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic wasn’t born the last time the United States played Iran at a World Cup. But, 24 years on from ‘the mother of games’, he was the hero of the piece as his side gained a measure of revenge and a place in the last-16 in Qatar.His winning goal, just before half-time of this 1-0 win at Thumama Stadium, gave the US the three points they needed to progress in second place from Group B alongside England, a third spot in the knockout rounds in as many tournaments.He had come close against the Three Lions four days ago,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too late

It only took 143 years from their first meeting to their first in a World Cup. If much has changed in the intervening period – Benjamin Disraeli is no longer prime minister or Qatar part of the Ottoman Empire, for starters – and it might be an exaggeration to say it will be another century and a half before Wales and England face off in a World Cup again, it could be quite some time before “Yma o Hyd” is heard by a global audience again.Wales limp out of Qatar with one point and one goal. Gareth Bale’s penalty...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford dedicates goals against Wales to late friend

Marcus Rashford dedicated his brace in England’s World Cup victory over Wales to a friend who recently died.Rashford hit a superb free-kick and ended a mazy run by finishing through goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs after Phil Foden had doubled England’s lead in what proved to be a 3-0 stroll against their British rivals in Al Rayyan.The 25-year-old Manchester United forward pointed to the sky after finding the net and revealed afterwards that he was paying tribute to his late friend.Last 16 here we come 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XYtfWm8rxH— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 29, 2022He said: “Unfortunately I lost one of my friends...
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

Liam Livingstone to make Test debut for England against Pakistan

Ben Stokes’ England selections continue to epitomise their attacking brand of cricket, with Liam Livingstone due to be handed a Test debut against Pakistan and Ben Duckett a long-awaited recall.Livingstone has not played a red-ball match in 2022, but was part of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this month, while Duckett has not played Test cricket for England for seven years.Despite not representing Lancashire in the County Championship since September 2021 as he has been focusing on shorter-format cricket, Livingstone caught the attention of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for his eye-catching shots in white-ball...
The Independent

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
The Independent

William tells Wales ‘be very proud’ for playing World Cup with ‘heart’

The Prince of Wales has told the nation’s football team to be “very proud” for playing with “heart” throughout the World Cup after their loss to England.William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message congratulating the team for reaching the tournament for the first time since 1958.“@Cymru , be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!” the message read.The prince earlier took a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch game in Qatar, after previously saying he...
The Independent

I’ll play for Wales ‘as long as I’m wanted’ – Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale insisted he would carry on playing for Wales as he surveyed the wreckage of the Dragons’ miserable World Cup campaign.Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 ended in devastating fashion as neighbours England strolled to a 3-0 victory at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Robert Page’s side finished bottom of Group B with one point from three games – a 1-1 draw with the United States preceding a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Skipper Bale, who pushed away a cameraman at the final whistle who got too close to him, told the BBC: “Everyone’s disappointed but we’re all proud of what we’ve...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate turns focus to knockout stage after England brush aside Wales

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase with a comprehensive victory against Wales.The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Rashford’s brilliant free-kick and fizzing strike came either side of Phil Foden’s goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph against Wales, who head home as England gear up for the last 16.Their reward for topping the group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday and alcohol-free celebrations in...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England set up Senegal last-16 clash as Wales bow out

England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal after securing top spot in Group B by emphatically ending Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years with a thumping 3-0 win.Marcus Rashford’s brace and a Phil Foden goal eased Gareth Southgate’s men into the knockout stages at the expense of their near neighbours.The United States, the Netherlands and Senegal also progressed on Tuesday, while Wales joined Iran, Ecuador and hosts Qatar in making an early exit.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Rashford makes his MarcEngland were jeered off following Friday evening’s uninspiring goalless draw...
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Independent

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha.The 24-year-old was hurt scoring the decisive 38th-minute strike after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and did not return for the second half at Al Thumama Stadium.UPDATE: #USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/abZcjU6tco— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November...
The Independent

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and then crashed into the goalkeeper in a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration. His 38th-minute goal held up, and the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage.“Every single player is ready to lay their body on the line to make sure this team is successful,” United States midfielder...
The Independent

More than 30,000 acres of woodland damaged by last winter’s storms – study

Last winter’s storms damaged more than 30,000 acres of woodland across Britain, officials said as they called for more resilient forests in the face of climate change.Assessments from the Forestry Commission’s research agency, Forest Research, show almost 12,750 hectares (31,500 acres) of trees were blown down in storms last winter in Great Britain, with 3,350 hectares (8,278 acres) damaged in England.The Forestry Commission said the overall damage in England was relatively “modest”, equating to 0.2% of woodland cover, and would not impact on tree planting targets.Trees will reseed naturally and more than 90% of trees which fall as a result...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy