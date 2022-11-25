ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Hudson: The Englishman plotting England’s World Cup downfall

By Richard Edwards
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ap9Yt_0jN6pnvc00

Anthony Hudson may be English, but in football terms, he’s most definitely a citizen of the world.

A short spell at Newport County aside, the assistant boss of the USA – and son of ex-Chelsea and Stoke great, Alan – Hudson’s career has taken in some of world football’s most unlikely outposts.

Now, though, he finds himself a central part of the USA’s plans as they look to shock England and navigate their way out of Group B .

Given Hudson’s global experience, he’s the perfect man to map their route to the last 16.

Having been part of the USA coaching set-up that banished memories of their failure to make it to Russia in 2018, the former New Zealand and Bahrain boss insists he won’t be experiencing any feelings of split loyalties when the USA run out against England at the Al Bayt Stadium the day after Thanksgiving. And neither will his family.

“I just had a feeling this game was going to come up,” he says. “I called my family back home and they were just going crazy. Especially with my dad having played for England, it was nice, really nice.

“Look, my old man made his debut against West Germany (in 1975), and I’ve watched that game so many times.

“He was absolutely outstanding. I’m biased obviously but I can confidently say it was one of the best debut performances I’ve ever seen.

“He was incredible. But he only got two caps. Any player at that level and with that level of talent would probably feel a bit hard done by. I think that's why they’ll all be supporting the USA.”

Although now well-established as a coach and manager, Hudson admits that the family name was more a curse than a blessing as he was making his way in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMqME_0jN6pnvc00

After coming through the West Ham youth system and spending a brief period on loan at Luton, he eventually moved to NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands before heading across The Pond to play for the Wilmington Hammerheads.

“I was a central midfielder - I would run around kicking people,” he laughs. “All I ever wanted to do was to be a footballer - that was my dream.

“I just wasn’t capable of dealing with the pressure that was probably self-inflicted.

"You have your circumstances but it’s what you make of it. I didn’t deal with it, my old man's name, very well – now I think there’s a lot more support to help young players. I just remember, back then, you were on your own to fend for yourself.”

His failure to make it as a player did, though, bring with it a desire to stay in the game and hastened his development as a coach.

An early stint at the Real Maryland Monarchs, and a spell working alongside Harry Redknapp at Spurs, offered a gentle introduction to the world of management.

A brutal sacking by Newport County, then in the National League, provided him with a sledgehammer reminder of football’s fragility.

Instead of licking his wounds, Hudson dusted himself off and headed to Bahrain to work with Peter Taylor, famously England manager for a solitary game. There he progressed from manager of the country’s under-23 side to head coach of the full national team in August 2013.

“As a young person and a young player, there was a constant mindset of never thinking you were as good as your dad, or thinking you were only there because of your dad,” he says. “It was an internal battle that I found very difficult.

“But because I didn’t fulfil what I wanted to do as a player, I think that gave me the drive to become the best coach I could possibly be. It became a big driver for me. As a coach, I wanted to make a name for myself in my own right.”

Having taken New Zealand to the play-off for a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia – losing 2-0 to Peru over two legs to ultimately fall short – Hudson was handed a chance in club management with the Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6GWZ_0jN6pnvc00

From there he graduated from coaching the USA's under-20s side to become assistant to Gregg Berhalter in the US national team.

Now he has been handed the opportunity to be the USA’s man on the inside as they look to repeat their famous World Cup over England in 1950.

A repeat of the 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010, would probably be just as welcome.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he says. “All we’re hearing from people in the know over here, is that this is going to be one of the most widely watched games in the country’s history.

“The results haven’t been where they were before for England, and they’ve got a lot of scrutiny as a result of that. But I think it would be really stupid to even think you can downplay England.

“They have the players and the kind of quality in that team to be able to switch it on at any moment.

“Crazy things happen before tournaments – you've seen teams in the past have bad results in the run-up to the World Cup and then everything suddenly clicks. I don’t think you can read too much into England’s recent form. It’s going to be a really, really tough game.”

The Independent

USA edge through to World Cup last-16 with Christian Pulisic netting winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic wasn’t born the last time the United States played Iran at a World Cup. But, 24 years on from ‘the mother of games’, he was the hero of the piece as his side gained a measure of revenge and a place in the last-16 in Qatar.His winning goal, just before half-time of this 1-0 win at Thumama Stadium, gave the US the three points they needed to progress in second place from Group B alongside England, a third spot in the knockout rounds in as many tournaments.He had come close against the Three Lions four days ago,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too late

It only took 143 years from their first meeting to their first in a World Cup. If much has changed in the intervening period – Benjamin Disraeli is no longer prime minister or Qatar part of the Ottoman Empire, for starters – and it might be an exaggeration to say it will be another century and a half before Wales and England face off in a World Cup again, it could be quite some time before “Yma o Hyd” is heard by a global audience again.Wales limp out of Qatar with one point and one goal. Gareth Bale’s penalty...
The Independent

Christian Pulisic taken to hospital after sustaining injury whilst scoring USA winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic has been taken to hospital after sustaning an abdominal injury whilst scoring USA’s winner against Iran. The star forward, whose goal in the 38th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and his country’s passage to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, was injured after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand following his close-range tap-in. After finishing the first-half, Pulisic was substituted at half-time and swiftly taken to hospital. However, the 24-year-old himself insists he will be ready for Saturday’s last-16 tie against the Netherlands, captioning a selfie posted online from his hospital bed with:...
The Independent

‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’: Joe Biden rushes back on stage to announce World Cup victory

Joe Biden rushed back to reclaim his stage in Michigan to announce the USA's victory over Iran."'U-S-A! U-S-A," the president said while fist-pumping at the political event, adding "That's a big game, man."An excited Biden continued to say: "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."The states beat Iran 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16 in World Cup 2022 and will face the Netherlands on 3 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USAJoe Biden gives blunt response when quizzed on Trump meeting Nick FuentesJoe Biden dogged by technical problems in awkward Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade call
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Independent

Leicester one of first cities in UK with no ethnic group majority, Census shows

Leicester, Luton and Birmingham are among the areas of England where people identifying as white now form a minority of the population, census data shows.And Leicester is one of the first cities in the UK with no ethnic majority group.Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed 41 per cent of the city of Leicester described themselves as white, which is the lowest of any UK city.It’s down from the 2011 census, when 51 per cent of the city described themselves as white.In the census, a total of 14 local authorities recorded more than half of their usual residents...
The Independent

