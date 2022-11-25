Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.
Citrus County Chronicle
Timeout: Colts' Saturday admits mistake in loss to Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday spent Monday night defending the team's late-game clock management. Less than 24 hours later, Saturday acknowledged he made the wrong call.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Georgia Tech to promote Brent Key to head coach
Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Georgia Tech was working on contract details with...
Still without a multi-goal comeback this year, Panthers take another ugly loss in Calgary
There was a time not so long ago when a three-goal deficit in the first period was not a death sentence for the Florida Panthers, but, on Tuesday, Jonathan Huberdeau was on the opposite bench, Aleksander Barkov was out with an illness and a comeback never materialized.
Citrus County Chronicle
Slugging Abreu joins Astros team looking to repeat as champs
HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston. “José pulled out his phone last night and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
Murray has career night: 31 points, 20 rebounds in Iowa win
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had career highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds and Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 81-65 on Tuesday night in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Murray was 11-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Filip Rebraca added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tony Perkins scored 11 points and Connor McCaffery had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double for the Hawkeyes (6-1), who fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week after a loss to TCU on Saturday.
Comments / 0