Bend, OR

KTVZ

Bend family struggling with challenges of ALS gets happy surprise assist

The Giving Plate and Bend Relo had a great surprise for Darin and Kelly Wittboldt on Monday - $2,500 for their costly battle with Darin's ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), You can help, too, at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/darin-ALS-fight. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Giving Tuesday encourages greater community support for Central Oregon nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “So Giving Tuesday is such an important day for nonprofits," KIDS Center Director of Development and Marketing Ginger Theis-Stevens said Tuesday. "It’s a time for the community to just really connect with the heart of the community and give back in a way that’s just generosity from your heart."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest

(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’

A suspect in two assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area on Sunday was found Monday evening at a trailer in that area and a standoff ensued, ending in the bite of a police K-9 and arrest by SWAT team members, police said. The post Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Snow on the way for the mountains

We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
LA PINE, OR
kpq.com

Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth

A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

