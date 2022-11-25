Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Owner of Bend’s Reptile Zone seeks help finding thief who stole several animals
A thief broke into the Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue late Sunday night and took several of the animals. The owner, Jeff Jensen, believes it may be someone he knows and trusted, and plans to post a reward.
KTVZ
Bend family struggling with challenges of ALS gets happy surprise assist
The Giving Plate and Bend Relo had a great surprise for Darin and Kelly Wittboldt on Monday - $2,500 for their costly battle with Darin's ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), You can help, too, at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/darin-ALS-fight. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing...
KTVZ
Giving Tuesday encourages greater community support for Central Oregon nonprofits
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “So Giving Tuesday is such an important day for nonprofits," KIDS Center Director of Development and Marketing Ginger Theis-Stevens said Tuesday. "It’s a time for the community to just really connect with the heart of the community and give back in a way that’s just generosity from your heart."
Ian Cranston due to be sentenced in Sept. 2021 fatal Bend shooting of Barry Washington, Jr.
Sentencing is set for Monday afternoon for Ian Cranston, the Redmond man who shot and killed Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, after a jury earlier this month convicted him of manslaughter but not murder. The post Ian Cranston due to be sentenced in Sept. 2021 fatal Bend shooting of Barry Washington, Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
KTVZ
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
Bend police seek suspect in two assaults Sunday in Hunnell Road area
Police said Monday they are looking for a 35-year-old Bend man who is a suspect in two Sunday assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area. The post Bend police seek suspect in two assaults Sunday in Hunnell Road area appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Judge sentences Ian Cranston to 10 years in prison for Bend nightclub shooting
A Deschutes County Court judge on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Ian Cranston to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole for the killing of Barry Washington Jr. outside a Bend nightclub in 2021. Judge Beth Bagley spoke to Cranston before announcing the sentence, saying she imagined he would...
Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’
A suspect in two assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area on Sunday was found Monday evening at a trailer in that area and a standoff ensued, ending in the bite of a police K-9 and arrest by SWAT team members, police said. The post Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’ appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
kpq.com
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
