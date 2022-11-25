On Saturday November 26th at approximately 8:20 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to 479 Quadrangle Drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with numerous subjects in the parking lot. Further investigation revealed a sale of a 2020 Lamborghini was mutually coordinated at the above address. The prospective buyer learned the vehicle to be sold was reported stolen and called 911. After a thorough investigation, a stolen 2020 Lamborghini was recovered and three loaded handguns were seized, one of which was previously reported stolen. Illegally possessed quantities of cannabis were also seized. Five subjects were initially taken into custody. Three Chicago men and one Wood Dale man were released without charges pending further investigation. Kieth A. Hilderbrand, 21, of the 7300 block of South Michigan Ave in Chicago was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO