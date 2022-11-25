Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
2 Chicago cops stripped of police powers after alleged misconduct this past weekend
Two CPD officers have been stripped of police powers. Jonathan Mehrhoff charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving. Officer Luis Cruz has been charged with battery.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Weapons charge for security guard paroled after serving murder sentence | Police reports Nov. 21-27
A 42-year-old Chicago man who was employed through a third party as a security guard at Jimmy Jazz at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, faces a felony weapons charge because he was armed with a loaded pistol without possessing either a Firearm Owner ID or concealed carry license while also being on parole as a convicted felon.
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Downtown police commander claims crime is down 44%. It’s up 30%.
Chicago — The commander of the Chicago police district that includes the Loop, Bronzeville, and adjacent lakefront areas went on WLS-AM this week to brag about enormous reductions in crime that have occurred since he became commander in June. When talk show host Steve Cochran asked Cmdr. David Harris...
cwbchicago.com
Videos show flame-throwing, donut-spinning, rock-throwing car sideshows that ended with 3 facing felony charges in Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend
Chicago — Three men face felony charges after a series of stunt driving, donut-spinning, car “sideshows” left several Chicago police squad cars damaged and a CPD sergeant injured over Thanksgiving weekend. Up to 200 cars and hundreds of spectators were involved in some of the intersection-blocking incidents,...
fox32chicago.com
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
Jury selected in CPD whistleblower case tied to 2017 shooting of unarmed, disabled teen
CHICAGO — A jury was selected Monday in the case of a Chicago police sergeant who claims he faced retaliatory behavior after refusing to look the other way during the investigation of a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city in 2019, alleging […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police. The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai...
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
cwbchicago.com
6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say
Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Arrest Chicago Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
On Saturday November 26th at approximately 8:20 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to 479 Quadrangle Drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with numerous subjects in the parking lot. Further investigation revealed a sale of a 2020 Lamborghini was mutually coordinated at the above address. The prospective buyer learned the vehicle to be sold was reported stolen and called 911. After a thorough investigation, a stolen 2020 Lamborghini was recovered and three loaded handguns were seized, one of which was previously reported stolen. Illegally possessed quantities of cannabis were also seized. Five subjects were initially taken into custody. Three Chicago men and one Wood Dale man were released without charges pending further investigation. Kieth A. Hilderbrand, 21, of the 7300 block of South Michigan Ave in Chicago was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago ‘Kia boy’ has a felony gun case pending in restorative justice court, where wrongs are addressed with ‘peace circles,’ prosecutors say
Chicago — Tavion Griffin was given a gift after prosecutors accused him of carrying a gun in a West Side convenience store on September 5. His case was assigned to a “restorative justice” court, where criminal charges can be washed away by participating in “restorative conferences and peace circles.”
wlip.com
Victims Identified in Two Waukegan Homicides
(Waukegan, IL) Victims of two different Waukegan homicides have been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 20-year-old Tarren Gibson of North Chicago died last week Thursday, one day after being shot outside of a strip mall. Two other males were hospitalized after the incident, but both are expected to recover. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Siedah Mickens of Zion was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 5-hundred block of May Street. Coroner’s officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case, and both remain under investigation.
3 men charged after 2 CPD officers injured while responding to Gold Coast fight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two officers are injured after a fight spilled out of a Gold Coast bar into the Street Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to multiple people fighting in the 0-100 block of West Division Street around 5:45 p.m. The bar where this happened just opened a few months ago. The owner of Gold Coast Social, a country bar that just opened a few weeks ago, said he called police. Staff explained that there were about 70 people inside watching the Mexico versus Argentina World Cup game. Witnesses say after Mexico lost, some fans got aggressive. The owner said...
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Chinatown
CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
