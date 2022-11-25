ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022

By BestReviews, Cody Stewart
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REHvB_0jN6kqRK00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K , Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet and the JBL Tune Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones .

The deals continue throughout the weekend and so will our coverage. Check back here often to see if what you need is being added to the sales. Last updated: November 26, 6 p.m. PT

Trending deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aH3QZ_0jN6kqRK00

Xbox Series S : 17% off

If there’s a gamer on your list who’s wishing for the Xbox Series S, now is the time to buy it and save. This popular digital console brings out the action in today’s popular games. But for those who love the classics, it’s compatible with four generations of Xbox favorites. The console comes with a controller, power and HDMI cables and AA batteries so the fun can begin right out of the box.

Sold by Target

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKXl0_0jN6kqRK00

Sony Extra Bass Noise-canceling Headphones : 51% off

These feature a special bass duct that enhances low-end frequencies. The battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge. The touch controls on the headphones’ outer casing make it easy to adjust the volume, skip songs and turn on the noise cancellation feature.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0Wot_0jN6kqRK00

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker : 20% off

This waterproof speaker doubles as a power bank, letting you charge your phone while listening to music. It lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. The sound quality is impressive, whether listening to music or taking a phone call.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkv1C_0jN6kqRK00

Blink Outdoor And Indoor Six-Camera Kit : 27% off

This handy kit comes with three outdoor cameras and three indoor cameras. You can control them with voice commands using Amazon Alexa. They only take a few minutes to set up.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJPdi_0jN6kqRK00

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet : 47% off

When you buy this tablet, you’ll get a free year of Amazon Kids+. You can easily set up parental controls to restrict specific sites. It includes a slim case to keep it safe.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now

Best home entertainment deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SfEv_0jN6kqRK00

2021 Apple TV 4K : ADD TO WISHLIST

This streaming device supports Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive viewing experience. The user interface is intuitive. The streaming device and remote are made from aluminum for added durability.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND1vx_0jN6kqRK00

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV : 31% off

This smart TV has all your favorite streaming apps. The screen’s excellent color contrast makes scenes stand out. The sound is more crisp and clear than previous Sony models.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOuh5_0jN6kqRK00

Fire TV Stick : 50% off

This affordable streaming device supports 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio. The remote has numerous streaming service shortcuts and Alexa voice command capabilities.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfhDa_0jN6kqRK00

LG 42-inch OLED 4K Smart TV : 10% off

The built-in Nvidia GeForce Now app lets you access hundreds of games via the cloud. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IN1Gz_0jN6kqRK00

Samsung Bass-Boosted Soundbar And Subwoofer : 48% off

It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual 3D Surround Sound. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The bass-boost feature is easy to use, and you can turn the bass down with the night mode feature.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Samsung

Shop Now

Other top home entertainment deals

Best deals on computers and accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRMWS_0jN6kqRK00

Dell XPS 15 Laptop : ADD TO WISHLIST

This laptop is lightweight and durable. It features up to 2 terabytes of storage. You can log on using the fingerprint reader or facial recognition.

Sold by Dell

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GPbC_0jN6kqRK00

Nest Wi-Fi Router Three-pack : 49% off

This system can extend and improve your Wi-Fi connection throughout your home. Each one features a built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199lEH_0jN6kqRK00

ASUS VivoBook 15 : 21% off

It has an impressive 12 gigabytes of random access memory, making it easy to run numerous programs simultaneously. The built-in fingerprint reader lets you sign in quickly without remembering passwords.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJe0r_0jN6kqRK00

Amazon Basics Dual Mount Arm : 14% off

This stand is easy to set up and lets you adjust multiple monitors’ viewing angles. It’s ideal for monitors 32 inches and smaller.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buv57_0jN6kqRK00

Samsung Bar Plus Flash Drive : 56% off

It can transfer files quickly and has 256GB of storage. The durable aluminum casing is waterproof and magnet-proof.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Shop Now

Other top computer deals

Best deals on gaming, tablets and phones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPTWp_0jN6kqRK00

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet : 40% off

Its speeds are impressive, thanks to its 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. You can approve which contacts your kids can call via phone and video.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Dell

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoWUe_0jN6kqRK00

Google Pixel 6a : 33% off

This phone’s magic eraser feature lets you remove unwanted objects and people from your photos. You can translate messages into over 50 languages.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSQr4_0jN6kqRK00

Asus ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop : 19% off

It has a transparent side panel, letting you see the internal components. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46k42w_0jN6kqRK00

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset : 42% off

This headset lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It’s comfortable and durable. You can mute the microphone by flipping it up.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1pFj_0jN6kqRK00

JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headset : 50% off

These are compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PC. The ear cushions are made with soft memory foam for enhanced comfort.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Shop Now

Other top deals on gaming, tablets and phones

Best deals on headphones and speakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sz8S3_0jN6kqRK00

J BL Tune Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones : 50% off

These last around 40 hours on a single charge and have multiple microphones for phone calls. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, making them an ideal choice for listening to music while you work out.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHGOv_0jN6kqRK00

Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds : 62% off

These earbuds feature digital active noise cancellation and last around 32 hours on a single charge. You can create a personal sound profile on the Skullcandy app.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMbXf_0jN6kqRK00

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These earbuds have top-notch active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear the world around you. You’ll get a six-month subscription to Apple Music at no cost.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsePh_0jN6kqRK00

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker : 50% off

This compact speaker is perfect for taking on the go. The durable design is waterproof and dustproof.

Sold by Best Buy , Kohl’s and Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YF1r1_0jN6kqRK00

Anker Soundcore Noise-canceling Headphones : 26% off

These feature impressive bass and around 40 hours of battery on a single charge. The memory foam ear cushions make for a comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals on headphones and speakers

Best deals on smart devices and other electronics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSS5U_0jN6kqRK00

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD : 38% off

This durable solid-state drive has 1TB of storage space. It’s compatible with numerous devices, including PCs, Macs and Androids.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7LT1_0jN6kqRK00

Echo (4th Gen) : 50% off

The multi-room-audio feature lets you pair multiple Echo devices to fill your home with music. It’s compatible with numerous smart devices, letting you create helpful daily routines.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Mtwx_0jN6kqRK00

TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System : 36% off

This system has a 5,800-square-foot range. The setup is straightforward, and it includes easy-to-use parental control features.

Sold by Amazon and Lenovo

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AC1mY_0jN6kqRK00

Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus : 21% off

This tablet features a large display and Dolby Atmos speakers for impressive sound. The Kids Mode feature has plenty of child-friendly content.

Sold by Lenovo

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoYCd_0jN6kqRK00

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop : ADD TO WISHLIST

The 360-degree hinge lets this laptop double as a tablet. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

Sold by Dell

Shop Now

Other top electronics deals

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

The best Black Friday sales to shop from toys to tech gadgets and more

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 sales? This year, with early access sales, there have been months of anticipation leading up to Black Friday. Now that the holiday has arrived, it’s easy to see why so many people were awaiting the big event. For example, we’ve […]
WMBB

Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The latest version of this list was updated at 9:30 a.m. PT Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had […]
WMBB

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over? After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday […]
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for November 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this November.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
WMBB

Lynn Haven police arrest teen in connection to store robbery

Update (12:15 a.m. 11/24/2022) – Lynn Haven Police have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s attempted robbery a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police say 17-year-old Kadarrien Sheffield was identified as a person of interest after members of the public contacted them after seeing after seeing the surveillance […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Finch and Anderson argue they were ‘whistleblowers’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again arguing that they are victims of corrupt investigators, negligent and vindictive prosecutors, and a criminal mastermind who set them up because they exposed his corruption. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Thanksgiving recipes from News 13 This Morning

In spirit of Thanksgiving, the News 13 This Morning crew shared all different kinds of recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving: dinner, dessert, festive drinks and side dishes, too.
WMBB

Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Franklin Co. deputies crack down on drug houses

Eastpoint, Fla (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office implemented Operation Clean Neighborhood Tuesday. “The purpose is shutting down some of these places that are making neighborhoods bad because one house, one bad house, selling drugs and doing bad things makes the entire neighborhood bad,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. As part of the initiative, the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy