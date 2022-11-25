ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Black Friday 2022 store hours: What time Walmart, others open

By Tyler Wornell
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Bgn8_0jN6km9e00

( NewsNation ) — Black Friday is here once again, with retailers offering discounts on items ranging from toys to TVs.

Though many stores have shifted to offering deals throughout November, those seeking a thrill will still be able to when brick and mortar locations open their doors Friday.

The National Retail Federation expects it will be a record-breaking year for weekend shopping; the group projects an estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Here is when retailers will open (check local locations to confirm):

General Retail

  • Walmart
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Target
    • Opens 7 a.m.
  • Kohls
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Costco
    • Opens 9 a.m.
  • Sam’s Club
    • Normal hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Dollar General
    • Open Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Normal hours Black Friday
  • Big Lots
    • Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Open normal hours Black Friday
READ MORE: Tips for navigating 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

Sporting Goods

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
    • Opens 5 a.m.

Home Goods, Office and Appliances

  • Home Depot
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Lowe’s
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • HomeGoods
    • Opens 7 a.m.
  • Menards
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Staples
    • Opens 9 a.m.
  • Office Depot
    • Regular store hours, varies
  • Hobby Lobby
    • Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • IKEA
    • Regular store hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • Bath & Body Works
    • Opens 6 a.m.
READ MORE: What makes a Black Friday deal worth it?

Electronics and Gaming

  • Best Buy
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Microcenter
    • Opens 8 a.m.
  • GameStop
    • Opens 5 a.m.

Department, Clothing and Footwear

  • Macy’s
    • Opens 6 a.m.
  • J.C. Penney
    • Opens 5 a.m.
  • Ross
    • Opens 7 a.m. at most stores
  • Shoe Carnival
    • Opens 7 a.m.
  • Famous Footwear
    • Regular store hours, varies
  • Dillard’s
    • Regular store hours, varies
  • Foot Locker
    • Regular store hours, varies
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

The best Black Friday sales to shop from toys to tech gadgets and more

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 sales? This year, with early access sales, there have been months of anticipation leading up to Black Friday. Now that the holiday has arrived, it’s easy to see why so many people were awaiting the big event. For example, we’ve […]
WMBB

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100 — with live updates

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100? Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.  You can actually find impressive […]
WMBB

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over? After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday […]
WMBB

Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The latest version of this list was updated at 9:30 a.m. PT Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had […]
WMBB

Lynn Haven police arrest teen in connection to store robbery

Update (12:15 a.m. 11/24/2022) – Lynn Haven Police have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s attempted robbery a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police say 17-year-old Kadarrien Sheffield was identified as a person of interest after members of the public contacted them after seeing after seeing the surveillance […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Thanksgiving recipes from News 13 This Morning

In spirit of Thanksgiving, the News 13 This Morning crew shared all different kinds of recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving: dinner, dessert, festive drinks and side dishes, too.
WMBB

Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Early Christmas shopping fun at local holiday bazaar

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wrapped up Sunday after three full days of holiday shopping. More than 100 booths filled the Boardwalk Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, with all kinds of stocking stuffers and big-ticket gifts. The bazaar featured everything from toys to clothes to hot sauce […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Finch and Anderson argue they were ‘whistleblowers’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again arguing that they are victims of corrupt investigators, negligent and vindictive prosecutors, and a criminal mastermind who set them up because they exposed his corruption. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy