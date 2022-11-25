Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair Mickie Niland Refuses to Sign General Election Logic and Accuracy Test

Tempe’s City Council unanimously voted to bring a new $2.1 billion Arizona Coyotes arena and entertainment district to a May 16 voter referendum. While $1.9 billion of the project is said to be privately funded by the Coyotes’ ownership group, the city has agreed to pay as much as $229 million for infrastructure at the site along with agreeing to a 30-year abatement of property taxes on the arena, music venue and Coyotes practice facility along with an eight-year abatement for the district’s hotels, residential units, retail and office spaces.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO