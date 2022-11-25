Read full article on original website
Ukrainian couple describe months under ground amid Russian attacks
SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Viktor and Ludmila Syabro, 68 and 61 respectively, first started living underground at least seven months ago as Russian assaults shattered their eastern Ukrainian hometown of Siversk. The wisdom of the couple’s choice seemed clear in July, when they told Reuters a missile struck the...
Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has detained a deputy head of newly liberated Kherson’s city council on suspicion of aiding and abetting Russian occupation forces that seized control of the city in March, Ukraine’s state prosecutor said on Tuesday. The Kherson official, who was not named in the...
Russian parliament receives documents on Kudrin leaving Audit Chamber – RIA
(Reuters) – Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin is set to step down as head of the country’s Audit Chamber, according to documents submitted to Russia’s upper house of parliament, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday. A senior lawmaker said documents had been sent to...
Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid
MADRID (Reuters) – Ukrainian art has found a refuge in Madrid where a retrospective on the country’s avant-garde in the early 20th century is showing works little known to the general public while offering them a safe haven away from the bombs. On Tuesday, the Spanish capital’s Thyssen-Bornemisza...
Moscow: We had ‘no choice’ but to cancel ‘New START’ nuclear talks with U.S
(Reuters) – Moscow said on Tuesday it had been left with “no other choice” but to cancel talks with the United States about the “New START” nuclear weapons control treaty, Russian state-run news agencies reported. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington had only wanted...
Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over arrest of Russian nationals
(Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Norwegian ambassador over what it said was the politically-motivated arrest of Russian citizens for using drones illegally, while Norway said the arrests were legal. Several Russian citizens have been arrested by Norwegian authorities for flying drones,...
New Zealand, Finland reaffirm need for continued international support to Ukraine
(Reuters) – New Zealand and Finland on Wednesday reaffirmed the need for continued international support to Ukraine for as long as it takes so that the conflict ends on terms set by Kyiv and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. “We discussed our strong commitment to supporting...
Ukrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy trenches
SOUTHERN REGION OF DONBAS, Ukraine (Reuters) – Squelching through thick mud on Tuesday, Petro, a Ukrainian soldier dug in not far from Russian positions in the Donbas, recounted matter-of-factly how his unit had to use buckets to clear out water-logged trenches. “We’re more or less okay, but it’s bit...
Belgium to try Brussels bombings accused in largest ever court case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium launches its largest ever trial on Wednesday to determine whether 10 accused men played a part in the 2016 Islamist bombings of Brussels airport and the city’s metro that killed 32 people and injured more than 300. Among the 10 accused are six men...
White House: U.S. supports Chinese people’s right to peaceful protest
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people’s right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. “People should be allowed … the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws...
Haiti still needs foreign strike force to confront gangs, official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The international community should send a strike force to Haiti to confront gangs even though police have ended a blockade of a fuel terminal that caused a humanitarian crisis, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States said on Monday. The U.N. Security Council in October discussed...
EU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries are inching towards a deal this week on a price cap on Russian oil, a way to adjust the cap in future, and on linking it to a package of new sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Iran’s future on U.N. women’s rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women’s equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan’s powerful army
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) – General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan’s new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who was named as the new chief last week, takes...
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces early Tuesday morning in two separate incidents in the Israeli occuppied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. Th Israeli military did not confirm the death but said its troops came under attack overnight when two military vehicles stalled just outside...
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says COVID protests will not shake government
MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) – From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing’s policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping’s government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the...
Australian parliament censures former PM Morrison over secret ministries
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament on Wednesday voted to censure former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial...
Venezuelan political talks set to enter challenging phase -opposition delegate
CARACAS (Reuters) – Talks between the Venezuelan government and the country’s opposition, which resumed over the weekend, are set to enter a crucial stage, the head of dialogue for Venezuela’s opposition said on Monday, as the political rivals seek to end a prolonged economic crisis. “Now is...
U.S. calls for the release of Cambodian labor activist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by Cambodia’s arrest of union leader Chhim Sithar and called for her release and that of other detained trade unionists. The State Department said Sithar, whose union has been in a year-long dispute with the...
Greece PM senses “momentum” in “Elgin Marbles” talks with Britain
LONDON (Reuters) – Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday there was “progress” and a sense of “momentum” in talks with Britain to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures in Greece. Athens has campaigned to have the “Elgin Marbles”, as they are often known –...
