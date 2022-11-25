ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian parliament receives documents on Kudrin leaving Audit Chamber – RIA

(Reuters) – Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin is set to step down as head of the country’s Audit Chamber, according to documents submitted to Russia’s upper house of parliament, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday. A senior lawmaker said documents had been sent to...
Ukrainian couple describe months under ground amid Russian attacks

SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Viktor and Ludmila Syabro, 68 and 61 respectively, first started living underground at least seven months ago as Russian assaults shattered their eastern Ukrainian hometown of Siversk. The wisdom of the couple’s choice seemed clear in July, when they told Reuters a missile struck the...
Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has detained a deputy head of newly liberated Kherson’s city council on suspicion of aiding and abetting Russian occupation forces that seized control of the city in March, Ukraine’s state prosecutor said on Tuesday. The Kherson official, who was not named in the...
Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) – Ukrainian art has found a refuge in Madrid where a retrospective on the country’s avant-garde in the early 20th century is showing works little known to the general public while offering them a safe haven away from the bombs. On Tuesday, the Spanish capital’s Thyssen-Bornemisza...
Israel’s cenbank chief warns lawmakers not to interfere with independence

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Tuesday warned lawmakers not to interfere with monetary policy decisions, and said the “magic solutions” they proposed to blunt the impact of interest rate hikes would hurt the weakest sectors of the economy. Yaron’s comments appeared...
Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over arrest of Russian nationals

(Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Norwegian ambassador over what it said was the politically-motivated arrest of Russian citizens for using drones illegally, while Norway said the arrests were legal. Several Russian citizens have been arrested by Norwegian authorities for flying drones,...
New Zealand, Finland reaffirm need for continued international support to Ukraine

(Reuters) – New Zealand and Finland on Wednesday reaffirmed the need for continued international support to Ukraine for as long as it takes so that the conflict ends on terms set by Kyiv and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. “We discussed our strong commitment to supporting...
Greece PM senses “momentum” in “Elgin Marbles” talks with Britain

LONDON (Reuters) – Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday there was “progress” and a sense of “momentum” in talks with Britain to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures in Greece. Athens has campaigned to have the “Elgin Marbles”, as they are often known –...
General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan’s powerful army

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) – General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan’s new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who was named as the new chief last week, takes...
Venezuelan political talks set to enter challenging phase -opposition delegate

CARACAS (Reuters) – Talks between the Venezuelan government and the country’s opposition, which resumed over the weekend, are set to enter a crucial stage, the head of dialogue for Venezuela’s opposition said on Monday, as the political rivals seek to end a prolonged economic crisis. “Now is...
China says journalists should eschew activities unrelated to their role

BEIJING (Reuters) – Journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after broadcaster BBC said one of its reporters had been assaulted and detained while covering weekend protests in Shanghai. The BBC is playing the victim, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian...
White House: U.S. supports Chinese people’s right to peaceful protest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people’s right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. “People should be allowed … the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws...
Hong Kong leader says central govt concerned about issue of foreign lawyers

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the central government in Beijing was concerned about the issue of foreign lawyers appearing in national security cases in the city. Lee was speaking at a weekly press briefing a day after he asked Beijing’s legislative body...
Biden says Ukraine funding and COVID funding are legislative priorities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said aid to Ukraine and funding to continue the fight against COVID-19 are priorities as he convened a meeting with congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss legislative actions for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu;...
