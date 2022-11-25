ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australian regulator commences civil penalty proceedings against Star Entertainment

(Reuters) – The Australian financial crime regulator has commenced civil penalty proceedings against Star Entertainment Group in relation to the latter’s alleged contraventions of obligations under the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, the casino operator said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna...
Australia’s Fortescue names former Woodside executive as CEO

(Reuters) – Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday former Woodside Energy executive Fiona Hick will be appointed as chief executive officer in February 2023, months after Elizabeth Gaines stepped down in August. The leadership change comes amid the miner’s pivot towards green energy, instead of the pure-play...
EU Commission updates drone rules, plans measures against malicious use

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Tuesday updated drone rules in a bid to boost a fast-growing commercial market while measures to tackle the malicious use of drones will be adopted in the near future. Drones are increasingly used in agriculture, environment, surveillance, urban planning, security and warfare,...
Leaders of New Zealand and Finland shoot down question on age and gender

SYDNEY (Reuters) – As two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have long faced questions about their age and gender. But they were quick to shoot down a...
Australia to withdraw or refund tens of thousands of COVID fines

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s largest state will withdraw or refund tens of thousands of fines issued during the COVID pandemic after government lawyers conceded on Tuesday that some fines were invalid in a test case brought by a legal advocacy group. Australian states and territories instituted strict restrictions...
Police in India’s Kerala step up security after clashes over Adani port

KOCHI, India (Reuters) – Police in southern India on Tuesday ramped up security around Vizhinjam port being built by billionaire Gautam Adani’s group after scores of people were injured during clashes with protesters from a fishing community over the weekend. Construction at the mega $900-million port project on...
Oil prices slide on concerns over China’s demand

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith seeks more autonomy from Canada in new bill

(Reuters) – The government of Canada’s main oil-producing province Alberta introduced proposed legislation on Tuesday to resist federal laws it deems harmful to Alberta, fulfilling a controversial promise from new Premier Danielle Smith. If passed, the bill, known as the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, would...
Chevron Australia finds nearly half its workers have suffered workplace bullying

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Chevron Corp on Tuesday said nearly half its workers in Australia had been bullied in the past five years and nearly a third had experienced sexual harassment, with women suffering higher instances of workplace abuse. The global energy giant reviewed its business after the state of...
EU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries are inching towards a deal this week on a price cap on Russian oil, a way to adjust the cap in future, and on linking it to a package of new sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Smog engulfs Indian capital as winter pollution worsens

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Thick smog engulfed India’s capital New Delhi on Tuesday as air pollution worsened with the setting in of winter, shooting up concentrations of fine particles in the air three times above the acceptable limits. The world’s most polluted capital city struggles to breathe easy...
UN panel recommends Great Barrier Reef be put on ‘in danger’ list

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is “in danger”, a UN panel recommended on Tuesday, saying the world’s biggest coral reef ecosystem was significantly impacted by climate change and warming of oceans. Frequent bleaching events...
Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says

LONDON (Reuters) – The pace of global shipping activity is set to lose steam next year as economic turmoil, conflict in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic weaken the outlook for trade, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday. The world’s largest investment banks expect global economic growth to...
Total climate damage costs in Spain amounted to 684 million euros until Oct

MADRID (Reuters) – The total cost of damages caused by climate events in the first 10 months of this year reached 684 million euros ($708.97 million), the Spanish government’s spokesperson said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9648 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by David latona)
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs). Investors are currently building a lithium hydroxide plant with...
China sends astronauts to ‘Celestial Palace’ in historic space mission

BEIJING (Reuters) – China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or “Divine Vessel”, and its three...
Alberta, Canada, quake revised down to 4.8 magnitude-EMSC

(Reuters) -An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude struck the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake, which stuck 357 kilometers (222 miles)northwest of the city of Edmonton, was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said. EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the...

