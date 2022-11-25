ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

operawire.com

Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’

Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for its performance of “Roberto Devereux.”. The company revealed that Andrew Owens will take on the title role, replacing Rene Barbera who will be unable to appear due to unforeseen circumstances. Owens has performed with such companies as the Opernhaus Zürich,...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
alxnow.com

Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend

Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?

Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
travelmag.com

The Best Washington DC Monuments Tours

Washington DC is a captivating city with some of America’s most revered monuments and sights, which are best explored on a guided tour. The Lincoln Memorial, The National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Smithsonian museums, and The White House are just a handful of Washington DC’s many magnificent sights. The National Mall has been the backdrop to some of the most iconic moments in American history, from Presidential inaugurations to the speeches of great civil rights leaders. So much is packed into one city and one of the best ways to drink it all in is on these tours of DC’s top monuments.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC

