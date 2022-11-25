Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
operawire.com
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for its performance of “Roberto Devereux.”. The company revealed that Andrew Owens will take on the title role, replacing Rene Barbera who will be unable to appear due to unforeseen circumstances. Owens has performed with such companies as the Opernhaus Zürich,...
Bay Net
Charles County Youth Orchestra Announces Two Holiday Concerts In December
LA PLATA, Md. — The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO), directed by Dr. Osman Kivrak, will perform two holiday concerts this December. The first one is December 3:00 at 3 p.m. at the Port Tobacco Courthouse and the second is on December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at the Kris Kringle Market at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata.
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
mocoshow.com
Local Singer, Pete Looney, Has Passed Away; Celebration of Life to Take Place in December (New Location)
Local singer Pete Looney, who has been providing entertainment across the county and DC Metro Area for years, has passed away according to a post on his Facebook page. His children, Pat and Monika, released the following statement announcing a Celebration of Life that will take place on Sunday, December 11th (now in a new location).
alxnow.com
Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
travelmag.com
The Best Washington DC Monuments Tours
Washington DC is a captivating city with some of America’s most revered monuments and sights, which are best explored on a guided tour. The Lincoln Memorial, The National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Smithsonian museums, and The White House are just a handful of Washington DC’s many magnificent sights. The National Mall has been the backdrop to some of the most iconic moments in American history, from Presidential inaugurations to the speeches of great civil rights leaders. So much is packed into one city and one of the best ways to drink it all in is on these tours of DC’s top monuments.
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
Meet The Jacksons: A Family Of Real-Life Black Cowboys
The Jackson family in Upper Marlboro, Maryland is honoring the country’s legacy of Black cowboys. The family sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their rodeo lifestyle. Corey Jackson and Robyn Jackson met at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, a rodeo known for celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls....
Ye Spotted In Frederick After Storming Off On Podcaster Questioning His Anti-Semitism
Ye, the embattled artist formerly known as Kanye West, is making the most of his visit to the DMV area, storming off a podcast over probes into his anti-Semitic comments before taking in the sights in Frederick County. Ye, a purported candidate to run for president in 2024, was in...
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
'That suit we give a woman, that’s a life jacket' | DC non-profit helps get women back to work post-pandemic
WASHINGTON — A D.C. non-profit is helping to get women back to work post-pandemic. According to economists, the COVID-19 lockdown had a huge impact on women. Many lost jobs or left careers to care for children during virtual learning. But some women in D.C. are getting help rebuilding their lives and their careers through Dress for Success.
Wbaltv.com
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
mocoshow.com
One MoCo Restaurant’s Soup Makes Eater DC’s “Must Try Soups Around DC” List
With November signaling the start of “soup season” in the area, Eater DC had released its list of “Must-Try Soups Around DC” with one Montgomery County restaurant/soup making the list– the warm vichyssoise soup at Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase. The soup goes...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
Comments / 0