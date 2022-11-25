Read full article on original website
Fortune
Elon Musk reportedly delays the launch of Twitter Blue again, this time to spite Apple
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is taking aim at Apple's 30% cut of purchases made through the iOS app store, long a bugbear for software developers. Twitter’s oft-delayed paid verification service is reportedly being postponed again, this time due to Elon Musk’s ongoing beef with Apple and how the Cupertino giant treats in-app purchases.
operawire.com
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
operawire.com
The Voice of Black Opera Announces Five Finalists
U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
