U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.

18 HOURS AGO