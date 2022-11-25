As a journalist who enjoyed restaurants so much I traded my Underwood for a six burner Vulcan, encouraged my partner to pivot, leave an executive position and join me in a three decade culinary adventure, I understand what it takes to open even the most simple food works.

Enter Edenton’s newest restaurant, The Herringbone. Really, you need to enter the Herringbone. It’s worth the short drive for anyone reading this.

On your arrival, you will be surprised at the Ice House Museum the restaurant owners Joe and Stephanie Wacht, managed to refurbish, save or replicate with the design talents of Edenton’s Down East Preservation. The Herringbone may appear to be a restaurant on the outside, inside the canvas serves as a backdrop for the area’s most contemporary menu and is a Down East Preservationist’s dream. The building will feed your hunger for historic preservation.

“The design plan for the Herringbone in Edenton has always been to treat the building as not only a restaurant, but also as one of the many historic attractions in Edenton. The Conger building is also one of the largest surviving buildings that served the Herring Fishery that once thrived in the Albemarle Sound region,” said Down East Preservation co-owner Dawson Tyler adding. “We decided to use these historic elements as we made all the decisions on the representation of the building.”

Once upon a time, after the 1896 Ice House had been converted time and again, it housed enough offices to fill around 25 dumpster of modern material to reveal the treasures that only a structure this massive could possess.

“What we found was an amazingly intact brick building with partially original windows and the remnants of many of the main features of the old building. One of the stars of the building is the intact roof structure complete with great decking and scissor trusses,” explained Tyler.

The entire south side of the building — the restaurant’s main dining room — was once lined with cork acting as a massive herring cooler. Remnants of that cork still line the wall.

A 1940s Shad boat built in Rocky Hock by Leroy Nixon in the 40’s sits outside, doubling as Herringbone signage while paying homage to the area’s continual boat building skills.

Edenton Trolley Number 1 graces an outside fireplace and a brick patio where ice cream sandwiches are served while locals and visitors alike toss bags in a game of cornhole, harborside.

While the Conger building is a valuable representation of saving the past, it’s a beautiful space for Herringbone Chef Kyle Murphy to create in along with Pastry chef Rebecca Pensyl. Edenton resident Mike Bonander is the manager and keeps the staff smiling.

The hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m. daily. Extended hours, Friday and Saturday until midnight. Eventually hours will include lunch 11:30 a.m. and brunch at 11 a.m. on weekends.

The town can be proud of its newest historic addition.