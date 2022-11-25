Thankfulness amongst uncertainty…

It can be difficult to be thankful in a world full of uncertainties and doubt. Every day we hear, see and experience the uncertainties of life.

Sometimes the cruelty and darkness of life can cause us to lose our will to be thankful. Yet, life is also good and in those times it is easier to be thankful.

So how do we practice thankfulness when we are experiencing uncertainty, darkness and hard times? It may seem cliché, but we can be thankful by considering the small things we do have, cherishing our fondest memories and by giving what we can to others.

Considering the small things in life that we do have reminds us of what we can be thankful for. Our relationships, families and personal skills/gifts are things to remember to be thankful for. Even when life seems daunting and as if some oppressive fog hangs over us – we can be thankful for our loved ones and for ourselves.

Learning to love ourselves despite our shortcomings can help us to be in a state of thankfulness. Considering what our loved ones have done for us also helps us to be thankful. Thankfulness is a fruit of joy.

So, if we can find small things to be thankful for they can help us access joy which can shine light on us while experiencing dark, uncertain or doubtful times.

Like considering the small things – cherishing our fondest memories can also help us to remember to be thankful when it may seem impossible. Dwelling on our fond memories is a simple way to access thankfulness and find joy in living.

Remembering our happiest moments gives us feelings of nostalgia and can be cathartic. Sometimes we get so caught up in what is happening now – or even more likely – what will happen in the future that we forget to remember the good memories. When we feel like we are in over our heads, aren’t adequate enough or simply in a hard place – remembering the goodness of our memories can help us be thankful.

While considering the small things in life we do have and cherishing our fondest memories will assist us in being thankful amongst uncertainty — giving what we can to others also allows us to access the joy of thankfulness.

Charity is a cornerstone of thankfulness. If we are not thankful for what we have we are less likely to be charitable. There are many people who are struggling financially across the region.

Folks are having a hard time finding living space, paying for groceries and finding jobs. Being charitable and giving what we can to others even when we ourselves feel uncertain or doubtful can help us practice thankfulness as an action.

This action of charity helps us see firsthand how we can positively impact the lives of others. Giving what we can to others is an act of thankfulness and can help us pierce through the dark times in life like the sun’s rays through dark ominous clouds.

One simple way to be charitable and give back to our communities is by becoming a friend of your local library. Friends of the Library groups are fantastic organizations that support libraries.

They host a variety of fundraising events for libraries. The most popular are book sales, pancake breakfasts or luncheons and author visits. The proceeds are then donated to the library.

In many places, library budgets have been cut. Yet, libraries are more important than ever as the need to access information continues to accelerate.

Libraries are local community hubs and often are the heart of the community. Libraries provide services beyond the ability to check out items like books or DVDs. Libraries provide internet and computer access. Libraries also provide programing events for all ages. Libraries allow people who have no computer or internet access to apply for jobs, research family heritage and improve their lives.

By becoming a friend of a library — you can directly impact the lives of people you may never meet. I invite you to investigate becoming a friend of a library – particularly and I am biased here… the Tyrrell County Library.

The Tyrrell County Friends of the Library are a great group of people who have helped our library purchase much needed items over the years. They’ve also donated their time beyond their personal financial gifts and fundraising efforts.

I want to thank the Tyrrell County Friends of the Library for supporting us and showing us how thankful you are for the library. We are thankful to you and all of our patrons. I can’t list you all, but we are so thankful for Debbie Huth, Kay S. Davenport, Tami Phillips, Vickie Woolard, Tomira Viviano, Amy Lowdermilk-Odom and all of the friends. Thanks for everything you have done for our library. The Friends of the Tyrrell County Library would like to invite you to their annual meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Tyrrell County Library. At this meeting the friends will discuss the election of executive board members and officers.

From 4:30 – 5:30 p.m you can meet me and get to know a little more about me. Friend of the Tyrrell County Library memberships for individuals is $20 a year, $35 for families and $50 for businesses.

This is a great way to give back to your community and practice thankfulness! Happy holidays!