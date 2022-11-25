ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Edenton Tea Party Chapter supports veterans

Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

If ever there was an organization that appreciates the military, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) must be near the top.

The NSDAR was founded on Oct. 11, 1890 to, among other things, perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence.

DAR members worldwide volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients.

Most of DAR’s volunteer work is accomplished under a committee system comprised of national chairs and locally appointed state and chapter chairs. There are several national, state and chapter committees dedicated to supporting the military:

• DAR Project Patriot (the official DAR committee that supports America’s service members and their families).

• DAR Service for Veterans (acknowledges and recognizes veterans’ service, sacrifice, and commitment to the preservation of our nation’s freedom. Of special importance is the recognition of and appreciation for women veterans’ service).

On July 2, the Edenton Steamers had their annual “Military Appreciation Night.” This event turned out to be the biggest crowd in the history of the Steamers.

The Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR participated by sponsoring the evening’s fireworks and providing about 30 volunteers for the events, including selling 50/50 “voices.”

At the end of the evening, the proceeds proved to be record-breaking for the chapter also with enough raised that we were able, over the summer, to send donations to the VA Hospitals in Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville and Salisbury, and to have some funds left over.

Those additional funds were welcome as in early November the chapter received a request from the DAR Project Patriot Committee to assist Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro to participate in “Operation Fill the Stockings” for those who won’t be going home for the holidays.

The Edenton Tea Party Chapter was happy to comply and chapter member and State Registrar Candy Roth went shopping; a huge box of stocking stuffers was sent in early November to Seymour Johnson AFB to ensure them of happy holidays.

About DAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.

Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.

Prospective members may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/

