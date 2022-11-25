Knighton honored by NCLM

Anne-Marie Knighton, a retired Edenton town manager, is being honored by the North Carolina League of Municipalities for a job well done.

Knighton, who retired a year ago after a 33-year tenure in Edenton, was mentioned during the first town council meeting of November when Mayor Jimmy Stallings read the honorary resolution from the League.

“We will be presenting this to Anne-Marie soon,” Mayor Stallings told those in attendance.

The resolution reads as follows:

“Whereas, Anne-Marie Knighton retired during the past year, having served the Town of Edenton faithfully and well for 33 years and;

Whereas, the work of Anne-Marie Knighton benefitted the citizens of the Town of Edenton and upheld the standards of excellence in municipal governance;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the membership of the North Carolina League of Municipalities, hereby honors Anne-Marie Knighton, former Town Manager for the Town of Edenton for faithful service and lasting contributions to municipal government;

Be it further resolved that this resolution be made a part of the permanent records of the North Carolina League of Municipalities and that copies be forwarded to Anne-Marie Knighton and to the Town of Edenton.”

The resolution was signed by both Karen Alexander, NCLM President and Rose Vaughan Williams, NCLM Executive Director.

“[It was] very kind of my friends at the League to honor my service,” Knighton told the Chowan Herald. “During my time, not a week went by that we did not reach out to the League for assistance.”

The mission of the NCLM is to assist and support local governments.

“They excel at providing support, especially to small towns,” Knighton explained. “They helped us set up our comprehensive safety program and wellness program and so much more. Again, very kind of the League to remember me!”

Knighton’s successor, Corey Gooden, began his tenure on Oct. 1, 2021 after being hired internally by the town council.

“We [Edenton] were very honored to receive and present the resolution honoring the former Town Manager, Anne-Marie Knighton, from the North Carolina League of Municipalities,” Gooden later said. “The resolution furthered our belief in her leadership impact and her outreach both locally and statewide. Anne-Marie was a wonderful mentor and leader for so many employees, colleagues and residents, and we hope that this sentiment and statement from the NCLM furthers the dedication that we witnessed from the great leader that we all shared.”