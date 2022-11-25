Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pesto With Pasta
1 – 16 oz. pkg. spiral pasta. -In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pan. -Stir in chicken, tomatoes, and pesto; heat through. -Sprinkle with pine nuts. -Makes 8 servings. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden. Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective...
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Several Items from Storage Unit
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Clearfield County last month. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, unknown actor(s) cut a lock on a storage unit near Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 4:00 p.m. on October 4 and 9:00 a.m. on October 6.
Comments / 0