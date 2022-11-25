ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: new work week starts sunny, one more rain chance before the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! I hope you and yours had an enjoyable Thanksgiving weekend! As expected, the weather was far from a washout with tons of dry time between a couple of upticks in shower coverage. Wilmington officially netted 0.24 inches of rain over the four days. Certainly not enough to faze the drought, but every drop was welcome in any case...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway

CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

Portion of Fremont St. in Burgaw to close for installation work

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed on Nov. 29. Per the announcement, the installation of new water and sewer services has necessitated the closure. Authorities ask drivers to find an alternative route while the section of the road is closed.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving. Twice a year, Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in Elizabethtown on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Elizabethtown as local businesses, city and county officials, and other organizations walked or rode in the parade. Afterwards, the community gathered in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary. “When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunwing Airlines flight, Flight 410 or Boeing 737, was diverted to Wilmington International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The flight initially departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. According to a New Hanover...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Boards Across Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC
luminanews.com

39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners

Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum’s annual Illumination exhibition will open on Friday, Dec. 2 with an opening party. This year’s Illumination is presented by WECT and Fox Wilmington. In its eighth year, the exhibit will include 36 unique lanterns in many mediums in the Studio...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC

