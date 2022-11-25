Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: new work week starts sunny, one more rain chance before the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! I hope you and yours had an enjoyable Thanksgiving weekend! As expected, the weather was far from a washout with tons of dry time between a couple of upticks in shower coverage. Wilmington officially netted 0.24 inches of rain over the four days. Certainly not enough to faze the drought, but every drop was welcome in any case...
carolinacoastonline.com
Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway
CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
WECT
Portion of Fremont St. in Burgaw to close for installation work
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed on Nov. 29. Per the announcement, the installation of new water and sewer services has necessitated the closure. Authorities ask drivers to find an alternative route while the section of the road is closed.
WECT
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving. Twice a year, Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.
WECT
Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28.
WECT
Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals amid rising inflation
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28.
WECT
Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in Elizabethtown on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Elizabethtown as local businesses, city and county officials, and other organizations walked or rode in the parade. Afterwards, the community gathered in...
WECT
Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary. “When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.
WECT
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunwing Airlines flight, Flight 410 or Boeing 737, was diverted to Wilmington International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The flight initially departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. According to a New Hanover...
WECT
Boards Across Carolina Beach
Boards Across Carolina Beach
luminanews.com
39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners
Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
WECT
Pausing payments for solar customers affected by faulty equipment
Pausing payments for solar customers affected by faulty equipment
WECT
Scavenger hunt in Carolina Beach encourages participants to visit new areas, businesses in town
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday is the last day to participate in a scavenger hunt taking place in Carolina Beach. 59 boards, which are also up for auction, are located at 45 different businesses across town. This is a beach-life-inspired project that promotes local artists and Carolina Beach businesses...
WECT
Authorities searching for two people following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
Authorities searching for two people following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WECT
Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum’s annual Illumination exhibition will open on Friday, Dec. 2 with an opening party. This year’s Illumination is presented by WECT and Fox Wilmington. In its eighth year, the exhibit will include 36 unique lanterns in many mediums in the Studio...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WECT
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
