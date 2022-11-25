ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas

Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday

AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
AUBURN, CA
activenorcal.com

WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog

While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

How to watch the 2022 California Capitol tree lighting ceremony

The California Capitol Christmas tree in Sacramento will be lit for the first time this season Thursday. The 91st annual Christmas tree lighting includes a ceremony that is hosted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. You can watch the ceremony live in the video player above...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Here are some Sacramento-area businesses with Cyber Monday deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some consider Monday to be the grand finale of the string of holiday shopping days that come after Thanksgiving: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, many big box stores such as Amazon, Target, and Kohl's are offering...
SACRAMENTO, CA

