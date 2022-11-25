Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courtsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
KCRA.com
'They’re beautiful': Christmas tree sellers share prices, insight ahead of holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just days after Thanksgiving, many around the Sacramento region are pivoting to the Christmas holiday season, picking out Christmas trees to bring home for the holidays. At 17, Andrea Hernandez is juggling school, soccer and the holiday season, while helping her parents run their family business,...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
KCRA.com
Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
KCRA.com
Dubbed 'The Holiday Exodus', thousands expected to pass through Sacramento International after Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of people across the country are starting their journey home from the Thanksgiving holiday. As the crowds prepare to travel, severe weather systems, specifically on the East Coast, which bring widespread rain and snow, may cause issues with flights. On Saturday morning more than 2,000...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas
Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
KCRA.com
Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday
AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
activenorcal.com
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
KCRA.com
'It doesn't just have to be about the cash': Auburn nonprofit asks for support on Giving Tuesday
AUBURN, Calif. — On a four-acre campus in Auburn, just over a dozen residential cottages are home to mothers, their children and hope. Acres of Hope, a nonprofit organization, provides the safety of a small community and shelter, all while helping women address the mental health issues, trauma and addiction they might have experienced in their lives.
KCRA.com
When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Elk Grove's 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival parade: Here's what to know
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove residents still have a chance to sign up for the city's Parade of Lights at the third annual Illumination Holiday Festival kicking off Saturday. The festival starts at 3 p.m., but residents have until Wednesday to participate in the main event, the Parade...
KCRA.com
2022 California International Marathon: Information on road closures, course map, expo
The 39th California International Marathon has nearly arrived with more than 10,000 runners set to race on Sunday. That includes more than 9,000 marathoners planning to endure 26.2 miles while racing from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Close to 1,000 relay participants are also signed up. Here...
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
KCRA.com
How to watch the 2022 California Capitol tree lighting ceremony
The California Capitol Christmas tree in Sacramento will be lit for the first time this season Thursday. The 91st annual Christmas tree lighting includes a ceremony that is hosted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. You can watch the ceremony live in the video player above...
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
KCRA.com
Here are some Sacramento-area businesses with Cyber Monday deals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some consider Monday to be the grand finale of the string of holiday shopping days that come after Thanksgiving: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, many big box stores such as Amazon, Target, and Kohl's are offering...
KCRA.com
Ukrainian American House hosts first Thanksgiving celebration for Ukrainian refugees in Sacramento
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Ukrainian American House hosted a Thanksgiving celebration for Ukrainian refugees in the Sacramento area Saturday night. "One side of them is celebrating. They’re grateful. They appreciate everything but their thoughts and hearts are over there with their loved ones," said Vlad Skots, chairman, of Ukrainian American House.
