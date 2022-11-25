ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan four-star commit flips to Miami

On Tuesday night, Michigan suffered a blow to its 2023 recruiting class when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star athlete Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was offered by the Wolverines back in March and took his official visits...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

J.J. McCarthy: ‘Can’t be appreciative enough’ for Cade McNamara

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began 2022 with a quarterback competition, and it ended the regular season with one of the two in the transfer portal. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games of the Big Ten-winning 2021 side, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. And J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star prospect who is undefeated through 11 starts this fall, will lead the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

MMQB Devin Gardner: 'I was right (about McCarthy)!'

Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan said about ranking Alabama over Tennessee

College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan answered questions from media members on a teleconference Tuesday night following the release of the latest 2022 College Football Playoff rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 7 team in the country. Here's what Corrigan said about why the playoff committee ranked the Vols seventh and why they ranked Alabama a spot ahead of them.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

UAB football targets ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer as next coach, per report

UAB football is targeting ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach, according to multiple reports. Dilfer has served as the head football coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee since 2019 and previously worked at ESPN as an NFL analyst following his playing career with several different teams.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Instant Reaction: Miami flips 4-star DE Collins Acheampong from Michigan

The Miami Hurricanes flipped four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong from his Michigan commitment. InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia discuss this big commitment. Want breaking news on the Miami Hurricanes sent directly to your phone? Sign up now for InsideTheU's free text alerts. That gets you all the news right when it happens! Interested in getting our team and recruiting coverage of UM sent directly to your email? Subscribe to our newsletter. That allows you to stay up-to-date with all the things happening in Coral Gables. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy