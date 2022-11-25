The Miami Hurricanes flipped four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong from his Michigan commitment. InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia discuss this big commitment. Want breaking news on the Miami Hurricanes sent directly to your phone? Sign up now for InsideTheU's free text alerts. That gets you all the news right when it happens! Interested in getting our team and recruiting coverage of UM sent directly to your email? Subscribe to our newsletter. That allows you to stay up-to-date with all the things happening in Coral Gables. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

