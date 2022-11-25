Stunning party season make-up looks for under £14

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and the busiest. As soon as Advent arrives, our diaries start to fill up with soirees and social events.

From work parties and cocktails with friends, to family gatherings and festive date nights, there’s no shortage of reasons to get dressed up, but there’s not always a huge amount of time to do so – and this year many of us are looking for ways to save money on socialising too.

That’s why it helps to have a few hero products in your make-up kit – glam essentials that will transform your look from day to night.

Here, beauty experts talk through their favourite affordable party season make-up looks to help you get zhuzhed up in a jiffy…

Barbiecore eyes

“This party season it’s time to experiment with colour,” says Rachel Makoni, brand make-up artist for Revolution Beauty (revolutionbeauty.com).

“Hopping on the Barbiecore trend, I’ve created the perfect pink glam look using the Ultimate Lights collection.”

Using matte shades, Makoni crafted a classic smoky eye shape, which she topped with glittery pinks.

“To apply the shimmery shades, I first wet a flat eyeshadow brush with setting spray before picking up the eyeshadow and applying it. This makes the brush tacky enough to pick up the pigment without fallout, and helps it adhere to your eyelid.”

Revolution Ultimate Lights Eyeshadow Palette Feathered Pinks, £4.80 (was £6)

Glossy red lips

“You cannot beat a statement lip during the party season,” says Clayton Reid, make-up artist for Dr Pawpaw (drpawpaw.com).

“For those who are maybe a little intimidated by colour – especially with wearing red – I’d recommend the Dr Pawpaw Ultimate Red Balm.

“By taking a small amount on your fingertip, first you have the control to build up the colour gradually and find the perfect amount that you are comfortable with – an amount that makes you feel confident.”

Dr Pawpaw Ultimate Red Balm, £2.96 (was £3.95), Superdrug

Glitter freckles

Charlotte Knight, founder and CEO of Lottie London (lottie.london) is a big fan of festive glitter, but not just on your eyelids.

“For those a bit more daring, who want to take the sparkle beyond the eye whilst exploring a Y2K look, [I recommend] the addition of a metallic freckle,” she says, created using a gold or silver liquid tint.

“Simply get your product and apply small dots holding the brush perpendicular to your face,” Knight explains.

“I always recommend starting in clusters of three before adding in some individual freckles to complete the look. Then tap them out with your ring finger to make them look a teeny bit more realistic.”

Lottie London Freckle Tint Metallic Silver, £6.95

Luscious lashes

Want voluminous eyelashes but can’t be bothered faffing around with falsies?

Rose Gallagher, make-up artist and ambassador for IT Cosmetics UK and Ireland (itcosmetics.co.uk), says all you need is the right mascara and precise application.

“Instead of brushing the lashes in an upwards motion, fan the lashes when you apply,” she explains.

“So with your inner corners make a real effort to sweep them inwards towards the bridge of the nose, and then with the outer corners make an effort to sweep them out towards the ears.

“That simple step of being more considered and creating a fan shape can create so much more volume.”

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, £7.70 for 5ml (was £11)

Rosy glow

“When you think party season, you think shimmery, sparkly make-up looks that make you shine all night long,” says make-up artist Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted By Aimee (sculptedbyaimee.com).

“When you’re looking to take a day look into the night, a quick and easy step is to add a pop of highlight on the highs of your cheeks, and the inside of your eyes.” To create a chic, monochrome look, dab a little on your lips too.

Choose from classic shimmer shades like champagne or silver, copper for a bronzed goddess look, or tap into the pink trend with rose gold. Connolly says: “Even better if you can add a little colour – the options are endless!”

Sculpted by Aimee Liquid Lights Rosy Glow Blush, £13

Bright mascara

“Make a colourful statement with a pop of coloured mascara,” says Jasmine de Souza, education manager at 3ina (3ina.com), which has launched a range of new colours including hot pink, purple and turquoise.

“Wiggle the wand in zigzag motions from root to tip for length and volume,” she advises. “Then use the tip of the wand to press pigment into the root of the lashes and slide up to the tip for intense colour fullness.”

3ina The Color Mascara 371, £10.20 (was £12)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox