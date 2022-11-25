Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, November 25, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%
Baton Rouge, LA;Showers;64;N;3;63%
Bismarck, ND;Clear;28;WSW;5;78%
Chicago, IL;Mostly clear;44;NW;4;84%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;54;N;13;92%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;35;NW;12;81%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;32;NNW;10;69%
Duluth, MN;Clear;33;WSW;6;75%
El Paso, TX;Cloudy;43;NNW;4;53%
Fargo, ND;Clear;26;SSW;4;92%
Houston, TX;Cloudy;61;NNE;2;95%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;36;Calm;0;75%
Little Rock, AR;Showers;53;NNE;3;95%
Madison, WI;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;6;92%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly clear;42;WNW;13;72%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Clear;31;WSW;6;82%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;66;NE;3;93%
Oklahoma City, OK;Mostly cloudy;45;N;6;76%
Omaha, NE;Mostly clear;30;N;10;81%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;62;NE;6;86%
Sioux Falls, SD;Partly cloudy;29;SW;5;81%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;46;WNW;7;92%
St. Louis, MO;Showers;48;WNW;1;95%
Tulsa, OK;Cloudy;50;NNW;6;72%
Wichita, KS;Clear;35;N;4;86%
