West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, November 24, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly cloudy;35;S;7;78%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;28;ENE;7;84%
Billings, MT;Clear;37;SW;22;52%
Boise, ID;Clear;28;SE;2;82%
Casper, WY;Clear;31;SW;14;58%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;27;WSW;10;53%
Denver, CO;Clear;31;SSW;3;64%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;9;S;2;83%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;31;NE;2;63%
Helena, MT;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;74%
Honolulu, HI;Cloudy;73;NE;8;64%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;36;ENE;5;86%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;49;WNW;2;28%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;28%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;56;NNE;3;50%
Olympia, WA;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly clear;53;NNW;3;30%
Portland, OR;Mostly clear;41;SSW;2;80%
Reno, NV;Clear;28;NW;2;63%
Roswell, NM;Cloudy;38;N;18;85%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;47;NE;1;77%
Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;30;SSE;5;78%
San Diego, CA;Clear;61;ENE;4;27%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;54;NE;2;58%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;48;SSW;3;70%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;32;E;7;88%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;53;ENE;3;29%
