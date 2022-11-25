Read full article on original website
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Eversource’s high voltage lines were planned to be rerouted underneath the Veterans Park Dock for the Walk Bridge project. Then they weren’t. Now they’re back again. And although the Harbor Management Commission is one of two Norwalk bodies slated to get more cash in compensation from Eversource due to this development, the Commissioners are not pleased.
This #GivingTuesday, invest in news that’s for people, not for profit
We’re calling it Giving News Day. You’ve come to depend on our reporting to give you the local news of Norwalk. As a nonprofit, we depend on you to make this work possible. We’ve joined more than 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and you can be a part of it.
Donations Pour In After Father Of 2 Young Daughters Dies In Head-On Crash In Milford
Members of the community have raised more than $50,000 to support the family of a 35-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Tianzhu Yuan, of North Haven, died in a crash that happened in New Haven County on I-95 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police said.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
Bridgeport News: Woman Shot
2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Council considers banning ‘unhealthy’ gas-powered leaf blowers
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council is considering a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and looking for ways to ease the potential economic impact on professional landscapers, should it go ahead. With everyone staying home due to the pandemic, “We all became acutely aware of the constant drone of...
1 Shot, 1 Pistol-Whipped Outside Bridgeport Nightclub, Police Say
A woman was shot and a man was pistol-whipped outside a Fairfield County nightclub known for calls for police service. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 outside Club Azul located on Federal Street. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, officers were...
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
Stony Brook's Legendary Lights Show is back and brighter than ever
Stony Brook's Legendary Lights Show is back and brighter than ever as they celebrate 15 years of fun and charity
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 27, on Bronx bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 27-year-old woman on a bus this summer. The woman was riding the #319 Westchester Bee-line Bus through the Bronx on July 28.
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
7 animals killed in house fire on Long Island
The fire started at the home on Gardner Avenue in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Norwalk political notes: Looking forward to 2023, 2131; BoE policy update
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Norwalk Department head explores run for Bridgeport Mayor. Norwalk BoE looks to clean up ‘removal of officers’ policy. Daniels running for Mayor?. One of Norwalk’s “Chiefs” is considering trying to get a new job in Bridgeport – as...
Norwalk, CT
