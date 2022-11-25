ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

CAR AND DRIVER

$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock

NORWALK, Conn. — First, Eversource’s high voltage lines were planned to be rerouted underneath the Veterans Park Dock for the Walk Bridge project. Then they weren’t. Now they’re back again. And although the Harbor Management Commission is one of two Norwalk bodies slated to get more cash in compensation from Eversource due to this development, the Commissioners are not pleased.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

This #GivingTuesday, invest in news that’s for people, not for profit

We’re calling it Giving News Day. You’ve come to depend on our reporting to give you the local news of Norwalk. As a nonprofit, we depend on you to make this work possible. We’ve joined more than 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and you can be a part of it.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Shot

2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend

State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
MANCHESTER, CT
