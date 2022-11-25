Read full article on original website
Firefly Lane (Season 2) Netflix, Part 1, trailer, release date
For decades, childhood best friends Kate and Tully have weathered life’s storms together – until a betrayal threatens to break them apart for good. Startattle.com – Firefly Lane | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Episode title: “Part 1”. Release date: December 2, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. –...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 7) trailer, release date
When an intruder breaks into the home of a Hollywood actress, Hondo and the team are forced to partner with an old nemesis – former 20 Squad leader Sanchez – to track down a dangerous c—–al who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants. Also, Tan struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for his wife. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
Sort Of (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, trailer, release date
As Sabi braces for their father’s return, Deenzie drops world-shaking news. Bessy struggles to make sense of her life. Sabi has an awkward first day on the job with Imran, before going to a club with 7ven and Arrow. Sabi wonders if Olympia will stand them up. Startattle.com – Sort Of | HBO Max.
Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date
In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...
Hilma (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Lena Olin, Hilma af Klint biopic
Exploring Hilma af Klint’s enigmatic life, now recognized as one of the Western world’s first abstract artists. Startattle.com – Hilma 2022. Production : Nordic Entertainment Group / Viaplay Studios. Distributor : Guerilla Films / Nordic Entertainment Group / Viaplay. Hilma movie. Hilma release date. October 19, 2022...
They Cloned Tyrone (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper. trail events experiment Startattle.com – They Cloned Tyrone 2023. Starring : John Boyega / Teyonah Parris / Jamie Foxx. Genre...
Drinkwater (2022 movie) trailer, release date
A coming-of-age story in the John Hughes tradition. Mike Drinkwater is lost. His father, Hank, is hardly the role model Mike deserves. A young woman moves to town, and their friendship gives them the courage to overcome their challenges. Startattle.com – Drinkwater 2022. Genre : Comedy. Country : Canada.
Living (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood
Living is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful – into one he can say has been lived to the full. Startattle.com – Living 2022.
A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner
A photojournalist named Liv gets a dream assignment of covering the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a front-page story – nobody at work knows that they are in fact, her family. She wants to confide in new co-worker Henry but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break. Startattle.com – A Big Fat Family Christmas 2022.
A Wounded Fawn (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial k–ler (Josh Ruben). Startattle.com – A Wounded Fawn 2022. When a fateful romantic getaway between...
