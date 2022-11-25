ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
startattle.com

Firefly Lane (Season 2) Netflix, Part 1, trailer, release date

For decades, childhood best friends Kate and Tully have weathered life’s storms together – until a betrayal threatens to break them apart for good. Startattle.com – Firefly Lane | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Episode title: “Part 1”. Release date: December 2, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. –...
startattle.com

DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date

As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 7) trailer, release date

When an intruder breaks into the home of a Hollywood actress, Hondo and the team are forced to partner with an old nemesis – former 20 Squad leader Sanchez – to track down a dangerous c—–al who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants. Also, Tan struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for his wife. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
startattle.com

Sort Of (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, trailer, release date

As Sabi braces for their father’s return, Deenzie drops world-shaking news. Bessy struggles to make sense of her life. Sabi has an awkward first day on the job with Imran, before going to a club with 7ven and Arrow. Sabi wonders if Olympia will stand them up. Startattle.com – Sort Of | HBO Max.
startattle.com

Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...
startattle.com

Hilma (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Lena Olin, Hilma af Klint biopic

Exploring Hilma af Klint’s enigmatic life, now recognized as one of the Western world’s first abstract artists. Startattle.com – Hilma 2022. Production : Nordic Entertainment Group / Viaplay Studios. Distributor : Guerilla Films / Nordic Entertainment Group / Viaplay. Hilma movie. Hilma release date. October 19, 2022...
startattle.com

Drinkwater (2022 movie) trailer, release date

A coming-of-age story in the John Hughes tradition. Mike Drinkwater is lost. His father, Hank, is hardly the role model Mike deserves. A young woman moves to town, and their friendship gives them the courage to overcome their challenges. Startattle.com – Drinkwater 2022. Genre : Comedy. Country : Canada.
startattle.com

A Wounded Fawn (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date

A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial k–ler (Josh Ruben). Startattle.com – A Wounded Fawn 2022. When a fateful romantic getaway between...

