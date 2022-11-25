Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
FOX Sports
Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance
Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale's 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 39.1 boards. Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs with 4.7 rebounds.
FOX Sports
No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
FOX Sports
La Salle hosts Temple after Battle's 25-point performance
Temple Owls (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the La Salle Explorers after Khalif Battle scored 25 points in Temple's 73-61 victory over the Drexel Dragons. The Explorers have gone 3-0 in home games. La Salle is 1-0 in one-possession games. The Owls are 0-0 on...
FOX Sports
Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks rout Pistons 140-110
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had...
FOX Sports
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
FOX Sports
Gardner and No. 3 Virginia host Michigan
Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia's 72-45 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the...
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
Sasser hits 7 3′s, No. 1 Houston beats Norfolk State 100-52
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night. Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first...
Watch: Fredrick, Reeves, Toppin Speak Following 60-41 Bellarmine Win
Kentucky shooting guards CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 victory over Bellarmine on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Toppin's media scrum can be seen above, while Fredrick and Reeves' can be found below: For ...
Hertl scores twice as Sharks rout Canadiens
Tomas Hertl scored two goals and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks in a
WNCT
Pesce’s winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation but the Hurricanes escaped with the extra point when a […]
FOX Sports
Could entire NFC East make playoffs? Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders analysis
This division is on the verge of making history by sending all four teams to the playoffs (which has only been possible for the past three seasons). In fact, if the season ended today, all four teams would be in. And considering the Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders have combined for a 26-7 record against teams outside of their division, the only ones who might be able to stop them from making history are themselves.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jaguars-Lions, pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Michigan in Week 13 of the NFL season to square off against the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27, in their Week 12 matchup, while the Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you need from a...
