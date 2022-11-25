Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above $80
The light crude oil price on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $78.23 to trade at about $80.26 after the latest round of data. The WTI crude oil price continues to oscillate within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 25, 2022
WTI crude oil has been moving sideways on its 4-hour time frame, finding support around $76.85 per barrel and resistance around $93.70 per barrel. Price is currently testing support and might be due for a bounce again. Stochastic is already indicating oversold conditions or exhaustion among sellers, and the oscillator...
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
EUR/USD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?
EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station
Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
rigzone.com
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 21, 2022
Stock futures slightly lower to start thanksgiving week. The U.S stock market is set to open slightly lower today as the market might trade with low volatility in a shortened trading week. Traders and investors might lower the trading activities as the World Cup kickoff. Under the current situation, it is better to stay sideline and observe the market situation.
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Pattern
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9400 handle, creating a descending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is bouncing off the resistance and could be due to test support again soon. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of...
US Crude Oil Prices Fall Below $80 on Falling COVID-Related Demand
Crude oil futures tanked again on Friday, caused mostly by COVID-related demand fears. The energy commodities market was red across the board to close out the trading week, with China mostly in focus. While the supply-side is mostly bullish, global consumption of crude is a bit more complicated. December West...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 21, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The movement of the U.S dollar index turned bearish near the 105.00 – 105.50 area. At the current time, the index is building bullish pressure to target the 110.00 level. If the index could close above the level then there is a chance of bullish continuation. On the other hand, if the index closes below 105.00 or the daily SMA 200 then it will enter a bearish trend.
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
Crude Oil Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
Crude oil prices’ upward movement seems to have stopped and the price undergo corrections. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not concluded yet and we are into the winter season. Crude oil prices might reverse the bearish pressure or halt the downward price movement in the current time.
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
Oil Slumps Amid China Covid Crisis; Gas Prices Could Hit $2.99 By Christmas
Global oil prices slumped to the lowest levels in nearly a year Monday as investors bet on an extended pullback in demand from China as its anti-Covid protests continue to disrupt manufacturing and supply chains. Weekend protests in China, which continue to grip the nation as it struggles to contain...
constructiondive.com
Diesel’s 407% price jump puts pressure on contractors
Diesel cost surges have put pressure on contractors, increasing claims, defaults and project costs, according to a report from Levelset, a New Orleans-based construction software company. The U.S. has just 25 days of diesel supply on hand, the Levelset report noted, citing data from the Energy Information Administration. While the...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Retest Session Highs
The GBP/USD currency pair on Wednesday bounced off the trendline support at about 1.2010 to trade at about 1.2061. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
GBP/USD Rising Wedge Formation
GBPUSD has formed higher lows and slightly higher highs inside a rising wedge pattern seen on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing resistance and might be due for a dip back to support. The bottom of the wedge is around the 1.2000 major psychological mark, which is in...
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
